LG Completes Smart TV Tests of Verance Watermarking Tech

SAN DIEGO—LG Electronics has completed initial field testing of Verance Corp.’s Aspect audio watermarking technology integrated along with its own webOS Smart TV operating system into LG televisions used in Phoenix as part of an ongoing watermarking technology trial, Verance announced today.

The tests were done in conjunction with ATSC 1.0 transmissions from NBC and Fox stations in the market with Aspect included; however, the same watermarking technology is specified as the audio watermark that will enable audience measurement, interactivity and personalization as part of the ATSC 3.0 next-gen television standard.

“We see these early Aspect field tests paving the way for the U.S launch of ATSC 3.0 Smart TVs and broadcasts following the recent FCC action approving voluntary implementation of next-gen TV,” said Nil Shah, Verance CEO, in a press release announcing the LG test completion.

In May 2017, SmithGeiger released the results of a study commissioned by Verance showing that consumers are willing to pay higher prices and speed up their purchase plans for new internet-connected televisions to gain access to the interactive and personalized viewing options made possible by the ATSC 3.0 and Aspect.

