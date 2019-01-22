Verance, Fincons Group Announce Partnership Focused on Next-Gen TV

SAN DIEGO and MILAN, ITALY—Verance Corp. has partnered with Fincons Group, an expert in deployment of Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV) to advance the development of Next Gen TV in the United States and Europe, Verance said today.

Together the companies will combine Fincons’ expertise deploying HbbTV applications with Verance’s Aspect watermarking technology.

“We are pleased to partner with Fincons Group to provide programmers and manufacturers with additional tools and technologies that help them realize the benefits of Next Gen TV as quickly as possible” said Nil Shah, CEO of Verance.

Out of the gates, the companies will focus their efforts on accelerating ATSC 3.0/Next-Gen TV readiness in the United States and HbbTV in Europe. Projects include identifying and developing consumer offerings, business models and proof of concept and market trial management.

“The convergence of broadcast and broadband enables novel strategies and new revenue streams within the traditional TV space,” said Francesco Moretti, Deputy CEO at Fincons. “We look forward to partnering with Verance to apply our HbbTV experience to the ATSC environment in the U.S. and include the Aspect watermark into our portfolio for the European market.”

