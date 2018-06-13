Verance, Data Plus Math Partner on ATSC 3.0 Data Analytics

NEW YORK—TV analytics and attribution specialist Data Plus Math (D+M) and Verance today announced a preferred partner agreement that combines data derived from the Verance Aspect open watermarking technology with analytics and attribution solutions from Data Plus Math.

“This partnership is a crucial piece toward fulfilling the promise of Next Gen TV,” said D+M co-founder and CEO John Hoctor.

The combination is intended to provide local broadcasters with more precise data and analytics about their audiences. Together the analytics and data provide a Next-Gen TV-compliant multi-touch, multi-TV approach to attribution that should help local programmers better analyze and monetize inventory, the companies said.

“This partnership further enhances the ability of local programmers to track, assess and monetize their audiences as the Next-Gen TV protocol emerge,” said Verance CEO Nil Shah.

ATSC 3.0 enables dynamic ad insertion into live feeds and video-on-demand. Two-way connectivity will enable advertisers to target viewers down to the individual device they are watching, the companies said. Combined the D+M and Verance technologies will allow broadcasters to capture and measure the impact TV advertising has on driving results for advertisers.

