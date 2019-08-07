Verance Announces Support for Project OAR

SAN DIEGO—Standards-based watermarking specialist Verance Corp. will add support for Project Open Addressable Ready (Project OAR) to its Aspect watermarking platform, the company said today.

A multi-industry consortium has undertaken Project OAR to establish standards that enable better advertising experiences for viewers via dynamic advertising on internet connected TVs and devices, the company said.

At the moment, Project OAR specifications have not been made public. However, it is expected that watermarking technologies will play a role in the accurate delivery and decisioning of addressable TV ads.

“Project OAR has made remarkable strides in bringing the industry groups together and readying a solution for today’s environment,” said Verance CEO Nil Shah. “Addressable advertising is poised to transform the television industry, and watermarking will accelerate its benefits.”

Supporting the project extends Verance Aspect’s existing support for ATSC watermarking, the company said. That watermarking makes it possible to deliver hybrid broadcast-broadband features via ATSC 1.0 and 3.0.

The Verance technology makes it possible to activate dynamic ad insertion at scale. It offers seamless precision to enable announcement, discovery, insertion and synchronization of ads for live and time-shifted viewing as well as frame-accurate ad synchronization and the ability to reach 100% of connected TVs and devices via all distribution paths.

Verance is working with broadcast equipment vendors to include Project OAR watermark embedding capabilities in their products by the end of the year.

More information is available on the Verance website.

