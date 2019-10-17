Triveni Digital, ATBiS Partner on New 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital is partnering with South Korean TV solutions provider ATBiS on the production of its new ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway that is designed to make it easier for broadcasters to transition smoothly to the next-generation digital television standard.

“ATBiS is well-known in the Korean broadcast industry for its leading technology and reliable products,” said Ralph Bachofen, Triveni Digital vice president of sales and marketing. “By working with ATBiS to integrate its broadcast gateway with Triveni Digital's ATSC 3.0 broadcast chain, we can provide our customers with a solidly engineered solution backed by Triveni Digital's expert development and support team. We're excited to provide a one-stop shop for ATSC 3.0 solutions here in the USA."

The new gateway, developed by ATBiS and offered by Triveni Digital, is compatible with Triveni Digital’s range of 3.0 solutions, such as the StreamScope XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT Analyzer and GuideBuilder XM 3.0 transport encoder.

“By partnering with Triveni Digital, we can bring this important piece of the puzzle [the broadcast gateway] to broadcasters in the U.S. as they adopt ATSC 3.0 and the exciting range of services it provides,” says Sam Eom, president and CEO at ATBiS.

Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital, notes South Korean companies and research institutes have been working aggressively to develop ATSC 3.0. However, they “find it challenging to meet the U.S. broadcast market expectations for customer support and ongoing engineering,” he explains.

“This collaboration exemplifies our strategy to adapt solutions from leading technology companies to the U.S. broadcast environment, while providing our first-class customer support for the unified platform. We found that ATBiS has both great technology and people, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership," says Simpson.

