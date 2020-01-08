Synamedia Joins Phoenix Model Market Initiative

LAS VEGAS—The Phoenix Model Market Initiatives, a collaborative, single-market effort for the planning and implementation of NextGen TV technology, has a new compatriot in video software provider Synamedia.

Synamedia announced during CES 2020 that it has entered into a partnership with Pearl TV, which is helping to lead the Phoenix Model Market.

The basic goals of the Phoenix Model Market is to confirm TV service parameters and performance, determine consumer appeal of next-generation HDR video and immersive audio content, assess TV application features and implementation requirements, test interactive and addressable advertising functionality, determine consumer device and service appeal and ensure effective and efficient interoperability with MVPD systems.

As part of the effort now, Synamedia will provide encoding expertise and services. It will also build future ATSC 3.0 applications based on market needs.

“Synamedia has more than 30 years of industry experience delivering true end-to-end solutions, inclusive of and beyond encoding and transmission,” said Dave Longaker, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas at Synamedia. “Not only does this make our portfolio unique, it also highlights the vast expertise and support our team can bring to game-changing initiatives like the Phoenix Model Market.”

Synamedia will demonstrate its ATSC 3.0 systems at CSE 2020.

