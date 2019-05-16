Luke Fay Selected as ATSC Technology Group Chair

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. has appointed Luke Fay to take over as the chairman of the ATSC Technology Group, which is tasked with overseeing the ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV standards. Fay succeeds Madeleine Noland, who officially became president of the ATSC on May 15.

Luke Fay

Fay is the senior manager of technical standards at Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products—America, and has served as vice chair of the TG3 Technology group since 2011. In addition, Fay has chaired the ATSC Specialist Group on Physical Layer since 2012 and has been the vice chair of ATSC Specialist Group on Interactivity since 2018. He is also a recipient of the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award, ATSC’s highest technical honor.

According to 2019 ATSC Board Chair Lynn Claudy, board members overwhelmingly supported Fay’s appointment to the role of chairman for TG3.

Fay will be the fourth chair of TG3, following in the footsteps of Noland (2018-2019), Dr. Richard Chernock (2015-2018) and James Kutzner (2011-2015).

