Former Samsung Exec to Manage Verance's ATSC 3.0 Efforts in Korea

SAN DIEGO—Heeyong Park has joined Verance as its Korea Country Manager to work with electronics manufacturers such as Samsung and LG on the Verance Aspect audio watermark, part of the ATSC 3.0 Next-Gen TV standard, the company announced today.

The watermark enables several Next-Gen TV features, such as personalization and interactivity, and can be integrated into both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 distribution paths and receivers.

Park, a former Samsung executive, managed and led agreements related to metadata solution providers TiVo and Nielsen (Gracenote) for global smart TV video and music services, Verance said. He also was involved in deals with service partners, including Google, Spotify and Reuters.

He also served on Samsung’s product strategy team for smart TVs and the Internet of Things and developed and executed global smart TV strategy and customization in North America, Europe and emerging nations.

