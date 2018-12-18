ATEME Titan Encoder Contributes To 3.0 Cleveland Test

CLEVELAND—Video encoder developer ATEME today announced it is providing the HEVC encoder for the ATSC 3.0 test station being run by NAB and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in Cleveland.

The encoder, the software-based Titan solution, is enabling NAB and CTA to conduct tests of multi-channel HEVC encoding as well as advanced 3.0 features, such as UHD, high dynamic range (HDR), digital rights management (DRM), next-gen emergency warning, Scalable HEVC (SHVC) and digital ad insertion.

“ATEME is very committed to the ATSC broadcast industry, and we support several ATSC 3.0 field trials,” said Chad Hassler, VP North America for ATEME.

For broadcasters considering their transition path from today’s ATSC 1.0 service to 3.0, the Titan encoder offers a “blink-of-an-eye” migration path to both Next-Gen TV using HEVC or SHVC encoding, the company sad.

The encoder supports the entire ATASC 3.0 ecosystem and is server-agnostic, capable of running on any private or public cloud whether on premise or off.

“We collaborated to implement our advanced technology in the Next-Gen TV test station and to seamlessly demonstrate the delivery of new broadcast services and the real-world capabilities of the new ATSC 3.0 standard,” said Dr. Mickael Raulet, director of research and innovations.

