Zylia's Eduardo Patricio to Lead Workshop on Usage of 3D Sound During International Music Education Summit

POZNAN, Poland — May 21, 2019 — Zylia, an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, will present a workshop at the International Music Education Summit, a three-day online conference scheduled for June 13-15. Eduardo Patricio, senior sound designer at Zylia, will lead "Usage of 3D Sound in Music Education and Rehearsal Recording" on Friday, June 14.

As an engineer at Zylia, Patricio focuses on research and development of spatial audio technologies. His diverse background includes sound design for research, music composition, and various forms of media, and he has taught both theoretical and practical classes on acoustics, psychoacoustics, standard equipment, audio recording, processing, and mixing. Patricio earned a doctorate — with a focus on sonic arts — from Queen's University Belfast in the U.K. and a master's degree in music theory and composition from the Universidade Federal do Parana in Brazil.

During his workshop for the International Music Education Summit, Patricio will focus on how modern 360-degree audio recording can provide students and musicians with an array of new capabilities in capturing and understanding music and entire soundscapes. He will explore the technology behind working with 3D audio and explain the practical aspects of working with current recording devices and formats, including Ambisonics (full-sphere surround sound).

"I find the field of 3D sound fascinating, and I look forward to sharing knowledge based on research, experimentation, and teaching in the field of spatial audio technology," said Patricio. "The online format of the summit expands the availability of workshops to educators everywhere, and I'm excited about being part of this year's conference."

Further information about Zylia is available at www.zylia.co. Details on the International Music Education Summit are available at www.musicedsummit.org.

About Zylia

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

Photo Caption: Zylia's Eduardo Patricio will lead a workshop on "Usage of 3D Sound in Music Education and Rehearsal Recording" at the International Music Education Summit.

