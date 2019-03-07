Zylia to Speak on Immersive Audio Capture at AES Dublin 2019 and AES 2019 Immersive and Interactive Audio Conference

POZNAN, Poland — March 7, 2019 — Zylia, an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, today announced that execs from the company will join other industry experts at AES Dublin 2019 and at the 2019 AES International Conference on Immersive and Interactive Audio in York, England, to discuss creation of immersive audio scenes for virtual reality (VR) and music production.

"The AES events in Dublin and York offer great opportunities for us to provide practical advice on how to best capture immersive audio. We're seeing a lot of interest in our 360-degree recording technology and a high demand for guidance in maximizing the potential of spatial recordings that capture the entire sound scene," said Tomasz Żernicki co-founder and chief technology officer of Zylia.

Zylia at AES Dublin 2019

Żernicki will chair a March 22 workshop titled "Video Creations for Music, Virtual Reality, Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) VR, and 3D Productions — Case Studies." The workshop's panel of professional audio engineers and musicians will include Przemysław Danowski from the department of sound engineering at Frederic Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, Poland; Hans-Peter Gasselseder of Aalborg University of Aalborg, Denmark; Maria Kallionpää of Hong Kong Baptist University in Hong Kong; and Eduardo Patricio, sound engineer and designer at Zylia.

The workshop will examine spatial audio-video creations in practice. Panelists will talk about how their 360-degree, 3D, and ambient productions combine sound and vision and discuss spatial recordings of concert music. The workshop will focus on the usage of spherical microphone arrays that enable users to record the entire 3D sound scene as well as 6DoF VR. Panelists will discuss how separation of individual sound sources in postproduction and Ambisonics enables creatives to achieve unique audio effects.

Also, during AES Dublin 2019, Zylia audio research engineer Łukasz Januszkiewicz will join Żernicki and Patricio to present a paper titled "Toward Six Degrees of Freedom Audio Recording and Playback Using Multiple Ambisonics Sound Fields." The paper session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. GMT on March 20.

Furthermore, Żernicki has been invited to judge the Saul Walker Student Design Competition during the 146th AES Convention in Dublin. The contest is an opportunity for aspiring hardware and software engineers to gain recognition for their hard work, technical creativity, and ingenuity.

"It is a great privilege for me to be in the jury of this year's Saul Walker Student Design Competition. The idea of this contest is very close to me for many reasons: On one hand, Zylia's mission is to create technologies and products that set trends in the audio industry; on the other, hard work, creativity, and courage are values we cherish the most in our team," Żernicki said.

Zylia at the 2019 AES International Conference on Immersive and Interactive Audio

At the Immersive and Interactive Audio Conference, Żernicki, Patricio, and Januszkiewicz will hold a workshop titled "Six Degrees of Freedom Audio Capture and Playback Using Multiple Higher Order Ambisonics (HOA) Microphones." Designed for professionals who wish to capture immersive audio scenes for VR or music production, this workshop will focus on recording sound and enabling 6DoF playback by using multiple simultaneous and synchronized HOA recordings. Zylia experts will explain how this strategy enables users to navigate a simulated 3D space and listen to the 6DoF recordings from different perspectives. They will also address challenges related to creating a unity-based navigable 3D audiovisual playback system.

• AES Dublin 2019 will take place March 20-23 at the Convention Centre Dublin.

• 2019 AES International Conference on Immersive and Interactive Audio will be held March 27-29 at the Contemporary Music Research Centre at the University of York.

Further information about Zylia is available at www.zylia.co.

