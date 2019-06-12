Zylia Launches Online Shop to Address European Demand for Its ZYLIA ZM-1 360-Degree Audio Recording Solution

POZNAN, Poland — June 11, 2019 — Zylia, an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, has officially opened an online store to make the company's acclaimed ZYLIA ZM-1 third-order Ambisonics microphone readily available across the European marketplace. Located at shop.zylia.co, the new online shop features the ZYLIA STANDARD, and ZYLIA PRO sets; the latest software upgrades for the ZYLIA PRO, ZYLIA Studio PRO, and ZYLIA Ambisonics packages; and custom accessories.

"We're happy to open our own online store and share the remarkable technology of our ZYLIA ZM-1 with musicians and audio engineers throughout Europe," said Piotr Szczechowiak, Zylia co-founder and chief operating officer. "We are providing discounts for our first online customers, offering our ZYLIA PRO Set — regularly priced at 949 euros — for just 799 euro. This promotion is limited to early bird buyers, so anyone interested in affordable, state-of-the-art 360-degree recording should visit soon!"

Designed for musicians, sound engineers, podcasters, and audio creatives working in 3D audio, Ambisonics full-sphere surround sound format, and virtual reality, the ZYLIA ZM-1 is an ultimate solution for high-quality music and spatial resolution ambient recordings and provides unlimited post-processing options acquiring virtual microphones technology. This compact and lightweight spherical microphone comprises 19 high-quality MEMS microphone sensors and offers 360-degree sound capture (48-kHz/24-bit resolution) that can be configured and manipulated using ZYLIA Studio, ZYLIA Studio PRO, and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter software.

The microphone, together with software, can auto-detect sound sources surrounding it and capture that sound as separate tracks for further editing on a digital audio workstation. The highly portable system requires only a USB connection to a Mac, PC, or a Windows tablet for both data transfer and power supply.

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

