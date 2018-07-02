Yamaha’s YVC-1000MS Wins SCN’s Product Installation Award at InfoComm 2018

The USB Speakerphone Certified for Skype for Business Delivers Natural, Comfortable Remote Communication for Large Meeting Spaces

HAMAMATSU, Japan — July 2, 2018 — Yamaha today announced that the YVC-1000MS USB speakerphone was recognized with a 2018 Product Installation Award from System Contractor News (SCN) at InfoComm 2018. The Skype for Business Certified audio solution was honored in the “Most Innovative Audio Hardware - Speakers, Microphones, Amplifiers” category. Product finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges, and winners were then selected by SCN readers via online voting.

“Skype for Business is one of the leading applications for collaboration, and with the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, users have the perfect audio solution to clearly and reliably conduct business and drive productivity,” said Randall Lee, Yamaha Unified Communication’s director of strategic and channel marketing. “This is a great recognition of the exceptional engineering that makes Yamaha the most trusted name in audio performance.”

Engineered with Yamaha's superior audio technology and expertise to enhance the user experience in large meeting rooms, the YVC-1000MS is a scalable and flexible solution that supports the audio requirements of large meeting rooms, rooms with special table configurations, and even remote education classes or seminars within the Skype for Business application. The microphone and speaker system smoothly integrates audio and passed Skype for Business Certification Version 3 tests — Microsoft's highest standards — providing natural, clear audio that defines the platform's meeting experience. Yamaha's adaptive echo cancellation and other unique sound processing technologies developed over the years also help facilitate a stress-free conversation. The user-friendly design provides fast, intuitive connection to a call on a smartphone by Bluetooth and can bridge to a Skype for Business call via USB.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 10 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals. www.yamaha.com.

