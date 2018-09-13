Yamaha UC Maximizes the Zoom Investment at Zoomtopia 2018

Communication and Enterprise Professionals Will See Yamaha UC’s Innovative Range of Huddle Room, Portable Conferencing, and Boardroom Solutions Designed for the Best Zoom Experience

SUDBURY, Mass. — Sept. 13, 2018 —Yamaha Unified Communications has announced it will showcase the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar, YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone, and the Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble at Zoomtopia 2018, Oct. 10-11 at San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

“Zoom is the foremost leader in enterprise collaboration. As a Zoom partner, we share the common goal of helping users easily start a meeting and ensure every participant can clearly hear the conversation around them,” said Phil Marechal, vice president of business development and product management at Yamaha UC. “In fact, we’re proud to say that Zoom uses our FLX UC 500 speakerphone to showcase audio during their sales presentations and recommends the device as part of an exclusive Zoom Room bundle available through Zoom’s website. Zoomtopia expands on this partnership and is the perfect opportunity for attendees to discover for themselves why Zoom trusts our portfolio of UC solutions paired with its collaboration platforms.”

On display at the show, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System is a solution that optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities to ensure the highest quality user experience in a wall-mounted unit. The all-in-one, space-saving system is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Also on exhibit, the Yamaha YVC-200 portable USB + Bluetooth speakerphone is designed to provide users with ample, clear sound no matter where they work. The lightweight device is available in white or black, fits in the palm of the user's hand, and is integrated with Yamaha's leading sound processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation and Human Voice Activity Detection that focuses the unit on speech rather than background noise. The unit’s intelligent microphones deliver full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once, and its powerful speaker delivers audio that sounds as natural as in-person conversation. It’s fully compatible with remote conferencing systems, such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, and more. To start a remote meeting, users simply connect the YVC-200 to their audio, video, or web conferencing client. Equipped with USB, Bluetooth, and fast pairing to NFC-enabled devices, the YVC-200 can connect to a PC, smartphone, or tablet.

The Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble is a preconfigured USB audio system for larger collaboration spaces that achieves optimum audio in and out for any chosen UC platform. The ready-to-install system comprises an eight-channel Executive Elite wireless microphone package, two VXL1-16 PoE speaker arrays, a preconfigured digital signal processor, a five-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. Once set up, the Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble is ready to connect through a single USB cable. Ensuring that every participant can hear and be heard clearly, the bundle includes two 16-element PoE powered line array speakers that deliver high-quality audio throughout the room and a wireless microphone system that enables flexible, superior audio capture and stress-free conversation. The system is available in two microphone options: an eight-gooseneck microphone package for boardrooms, or seven tabletop microphones and one wearable microphone for presentation flexibility in conference rooms.

