World’s First Portable Recording Studio: Infineon's digital MEMS technology enables Zylia ZM-1 microphone array

MUNICH, Germany and POZNAN, Poland — 28 Aug. 2018 — Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Zylia, a Poland-based developer of recording technologies, have enabled the world’s first portable recording studio. The integration of Infineon’s class-leading 69dB SNR digital MEMS microphone into the Zylia ZM-1 microphone array provides a new approach to music recording. The 19-capsule microphone array with high-end 24-bit recording resolution allows users to record entire sound scenes with just one microphone. Equipped with XENSIV™ silicon microphones, the microphone array delivers high-fidelity and far-field audio recording. In addition, it provides multiple-microphone noise- and distortion-free audio signals for advanced audio signal processing.

“We are committed to developing new technologies and transforming them into products capable of improving the lives of musicians and audio creatives,” says Tomasz Żernicki, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Zylia. “Infineon is a partner we can trust to deliver the innovative, high-quality solutions that help power our development of such products.”

Advanced digital sound-processing algorithms and microphone array technology make the Zylia ZM-1 a sophisticated recording solution in a lightweight enclosure. The XENSIV silicone microphones from Infineon feature with their low self-noise, wide dynamic range, low distortion, and a high acoustic overload point. In addition, the Zylia Studio dedicated application for the ZM-1 enables separation of instruments and vocal tracks from the overall recorded sound mixture.

“Our MEMS technology addresses the needs of the market and makes future use cases like Zylia’s possible,” says Oliver Henning, Head of Partnership Management of the Power Management & Multimarket Division at Infineon. “Infineon is very excited about partnering with Zylia in its mission to jointly enable millions of musicians around the world to achieve the next level of audio recordings.”

As a third-order Ambisonics audio recorder, the ZM-1 is also suitably robust for 360-degree and virtual reality (VR) audio production. Zylia supports these workflows with its new Zylia Studio PRO and Zylia Ambisonics Converter software. They offer sound engineers and VR enthusiasts more control over the recording process and greater post-processing capabilities.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of around €7.1 billion with about 37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About Zylia

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia’s experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

