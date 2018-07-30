Women in Consumer Technology Hosts 10th Annual CEDIA Luncheon with Special Guest Lisa Loeb

Attendees will Enjoy Music and Conversation with Lisa Loeb

LAFAYETTE, Colo.— July 30, 2018 —Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization promoting the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, today announced that it will host Lisa Loeb during the 10 annual CEDIA Luncheon event. Held Sept. 7 in Ballroom 6A of the San Diego Convention Center, attendees will be treated to music and conversation with the musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Doors open for networking at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation concludes at 1:00 p.m.

“As women in this industry, it’s incredibly important that we take the time to gather, exchange dialogue, and be real-world examples of leadership,” said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in CT. “CEDIA is a great backdrop to do exactly that, and this year’s luncheon is an incredible opportunity to hear from Lisa and how she’s leaving her mark.”

Lisa Loeb is best recognized from the platinum-selling number 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the 1994 film “Reality Bites.” Since then, she has enjoyed a successful career in music, film, television, voice-over work, and children’s recordings. In addition to raising two children in Los Angeles, she stays busy working on her growing eyewear line, her music for adults as well as books and CDs for kids and families. Her most recent album, “Lullaby Girl,” was released exclusively with Amazon. Loeb continues to tour internationally, sharing her music from yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Forever the fearless performer, Loeb is constantly exploring her creativity and telling original stories, whether writing songs or acting in films, TV shows, and animated series like Amazon Originals' “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and “Creative Galaxy.”

More information and registration for the WiCT luncheon is available at www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.

About Women in Consumer Technology

Women in Consumer Technology is an interactive community created to provide women in the consumer technology industry with an environment promoting networking and professional growth through the development of relationships and new opportunities. For additional information about membership benefits and to join, please visit www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.

