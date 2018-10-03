Wisycom USA Brings Wireless Audio Solutions to AES 2018

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 3, 2018 – Wisycom USA, which was established this year to grow the Italy-based Wisycom brand throughout the Americas, is exhibiting for the first time at AES (Booth 430). The show is the perfect avenue to present its range of wireless audio products, including its latest diversity receivers and RF solutions for the crowded wireless spectrum.

“We are very excited to be presenting Wisycom products for the first time ever at AES,” says Jim Dugan, President, Wisycom USA. “Our attendance at AES will help us to further grow the brand’s presence in the United States, and the Americas at large. It is the perfect arena to showcase our wireless and RF solutions to the theater, broadcast and live sound businesses that are so prominent in this region.”

Among the products being presented is the company’s MPR52-ENG Dual Channel Diversity Receiver, which includes two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs. It also features an unprecedented 790 MHz switching bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range and next-generation multiband front-end filtering. Software-selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation enables reliable use of multiple wireless channels within a tight RF space. This occupies a minimal RF spectrum and fits the constraints of any production environment.

Multi-brand transmitter compatibility allows the receiver to be configured for use with numerous third-party transmitters for additional production flexibility. The receiver also boasts an extreme low-noise voltage-controlled oscillator with automatic and ultrafast spectrum scanning, which works via infrared technology and can be conveniently controlled via USB with the Wisycom Manager Software. Its flexible DSP-based multi-companding circuitry maintains high-quality audio that is suitable for any application.

The company will also showcase its new LFA Ultra-Wideband Active Antenna (LFA), which operates in the 410-1300 MHz frequency range and provides antenna gain of 7dBi and adjustable RF Amp gain of from -12 to +27dbm for maximum dynamic range control. It also features three RF filters, including tunable, fixed and high-/low-band pass, which can be easily managed through four key navigation buttons and a TFT display. The optional BFA-B/BFA-N Ultra-Wideband Booster (BFA) offers the same features as the LFA without the antenna element, for use as an in-line filter and booster solution with existing passive antennas.

The LFA and BFA are both designed with waterproof components with gasket sealing, allowing for functionality that withstands harsh weather environments. These products can be used stand alone or integrated with the Wisycom MAT288 Antenna Matrix combiner for total antenna system control. The LFA and BFA can also be controlled remotely through the Wisycom Manager 2.0 software or the MAT244, which allow operators to make changes at the receive location.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit http://www.wisycomusa.com/.