Wibox Launches Android TV 4K Offer on STB Secured by Viaccess-Orca

Best-of-Breed Solution Includes Viaccess-Orca VO DRM, Sagemcom STB, and TV Apps From DotScreen

PARIS — Sept. 11, 2018— Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that French internet service provider Wibox has launched a triple play offer on Android TV 4K set-top box (STB) secured by tier-1-class VO DRM solution. Manufactured by Sagemcom, the STB will enable FTTH subscribers to access a large library of 4K programming including live, VOD, and recorded content, through IPTV and OTT networks protected by VO, and TV apps and services for optimal user experience provided by DotScreen.

“For our new 4K IPTV service, it was critical that we build a flexible and well-protected STB solution,” said Mathieu Gourraud, Technical Director at Wibox. “With content security provided by VO, connected TV apps by DotScreen, and the STB platform made by Sagemcom, we have a best-of-breed, integrated solution that is completely secure and easy to launch.”

Wibox has deployed the VO DRM solution for 4K content with VO’s unified backend for CAS and DRM, providing the operator with a simple architecture and common multicast streams. Additionally, the VO solution is ready for OTT deployment on open devices including multi-DRM support for FairPlay, Widevine, and PlayReady.

“Our DRM solution has passed the stringent requirements of Cartesian’s Farncombe Security Audit and complies with MovieLabs’ specifications for IPTV 4K premium content,” said Pierre-Alexandre Bidard, Vice President of Marketing Product Security and Partnership at Viaccess-Orca. “Working with our partners DotScreen and Sagemcom, we helped Wibox launch its new Android TV 4K offering in less than eight months, which is a superfast timeframe in the traditional service provider market. By keeping its 4K content secure, our VO DRM solution will allow Wibox to monetize its new service rapidly.”

VO will demonstrate Wibox’s Android STB at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 1.A51. More information about VO’s DRM solutions can be found at www.viaccess-orca.com.

