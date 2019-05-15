Vitec Production Solutions at Cine Gear Expo 2019

Vitec Production Solutions at Booth 15J

New! Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Soft LED Panel

Litepanels will showcase the all-new Gemini 1x1 Soft at Cine Gear 2019.The new light was introduced for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show, where it received a 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is an all-in-one, cine-quality LED light that is easy to transport and quick to rig in the studio or on location. The new LED offers the highly accurate full-spectrum white light associated with all Litepanels fixtures and — as a full RGBWW light — delivers every color in the 360° color wheel and plus/minus green adjustment all in a single, lightweight, and easy-to-control fixture. Gemini 1x1 Soft builds on a foundation of daylight-to-tungsten light, providing accurate white light together with flexible and precise color adjustment. These features make Gemini 1x1 Soft ideal for lighting talent and rendering skin tones, giving users the ability to match a broad range of ambient lighting conditions quickly and easily.

Weighing in at just 11.7 pounds (5.31 kilograms), and with a maximum draw of just 200W, Gemini 1x1 Soft is the industry's most agile light for on-the-go filmmakers. The compact power supply means that Gemini is fast and easy to rig with fewer cables, and users can instantly switch the light from AC power to battery power — using V-Mount, Gold Mount, or XLR output batteries — while retaining similar lighting intensity.

New! Anton/Bauer Titon Battery Series

Also new for Cine Gear Expo is Anton/Bauer's Titon, an all-new series of Gold Mount and V-Mount batteries designed for on-location productions that provide customers with a cost-effective option to "power their story." Offered in both 90Wh and 150Wh models, Titon powers the leading DSLR, mirrorless, ENG, and digital cine cameras as well as LED panels — including Litepanels' new Gemini 1X1 Soft RGBWW light.

With P-TAP and high-speed Smart USB ports, Titon can also power accessories such as wireless transmitters, follow focus and lens controllers, monitors, and smart devices. Using the onboard LCD screen or the camera's viewfinder display, Titon users know, down to the minute, the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

Titon offers one of the widest operating temperature ranges in its class — from

-4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C) — ensuring its reliability even in the world's most extreme conditions. Titon batteries are the ideal mobile power solution for on-location settings, where portable power is preferred to facilitate faster setups, or in remote environments, where outlets or generators are simply not available.

OConnor: Entire Line, Including the 2560 and 1030D Tripod Systems

As the global camera support leader in the cinema industry, OConnor will showcase its entire line of tripod systems at Cine Gear Expo, including the 1030D and 2560.

The 2560 is the latest addition to the OConnor fluid head family, offering versatility for both lightweight and heavy rig setups, and enabling cinematographers to move more quickly and efficiently while still maintaining control and stability. The continuously adjustable 2560 offers sinusoidal counterbalance and fluid drag that together provide the ultrasmooth OConnor feel over the largest payload range. The 2560 offers cine-standard position of controls (including brakes) and a front-handle mount for intuitive, controlled positioning of the camera, as well as a lightweight magnesium housing and carbon-fiber cover for best-in-class performance, power-to-weight ratio, and reliability.

Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery capable of delivering up to 12A of continuous power. This highly dependable, long-lasting battery line is available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — and features ultrahigh-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions, including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT's superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than competing batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead.

Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer's complete line of battery-charging systems but also are cross-compatible with competing brands' charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft LED Panel

The accurate and versatile Gemini 2x1 LED panel can be set up in an instant to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, offering an ideal lighting solution for live broadcasts.

Rendering exceptional color, Gemini enables lighting professionals to "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360° color spectrum. The light's most recent firmware update includes new cinematic effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, fire to pulsing, square, and strobe, all of which are fully customizable and easily saved to presets.

The versatile Gemini's lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity output even when powered by battery — an ideal complement to any of the Anton/Bauer battery lines.

"Our latest solutions are perfect for Cine Gear Expo attendees since they are designed specifically for indie filmmakers and production houses. The all-new Gemini 1x1 Soft LED is easy to transport and quick to rig, making this agile LED ideal for both in-studio or on-location shoots. Titon and Dionic, Anton/Bauer's powerful new battery lines, can withstand today's harshest environments and terrains. Both offer superior performance and outstanding reliability, giving on-the-go filmmakers the 'power' they need to capture exceptional imagery from anywhere in the world."

— Halid Hatic, Senior Vice President, Vitec Production Solutions

Vitec's Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes technically advanced products which give broadcasters, film studios, production companies and independent content creators total confidence in the production equipment they depend upon to capture world class footage. Products include video heads, tripods, lights, batteries and specialty camera systems.

