Vislink Technologies and Grass Valley Extend Partnership Into the 4K Space

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, APRIL 8, 2019 — In recognition of its continued commitment to providing the latest in video transmission technology, Vislink Technologies (Nasdaq:VISL) announces that it has once again partnered with Grass Valley, a Belden brand, on an all-in-one broadcast solution. Grass Valley’s newest LDX 86 Series 4K-RF camera is now integrated with Vislink Technologies’ INCAM-HG wireless camera transmitter, which provides HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless encoding and a remote-controllable camera interface via WiFi. This latest solution is on display at the 2019 NAB Show Vislink Booth C6008, Grass Valley Booth SL106).

“We’re very happy that Vislink is extending the success of the HD INCAM-G into the 4K domain with this new product,” says Marcel Koutstaal vice president of cameras, Grass Valley. “We look forward to serving our many customers around the world with a truly integrated native 4K RF solution, comprised of the Grass Valley LDX 86 4K-RF camera and the Vislink INCAM-HG wireless transmitter.”

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with Grass Valley to provide the latest in 4K video technology,” says John Payne, president and COO of Vislink Technologies. “Grass Valley produces some of the leading cameras on the market and we’re certain that our INCAM-HG solution will continue to provide Grass Valley customers with the ultimate video production experience. In addition to the impressive transmission and frequency features of the INCAM-HG, the system also boasts a wide array of video formats, inputs and encoder profiles.”

