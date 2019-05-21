VINTEN CREATIVE ROBOTICS DRIVE STUNNING AR/VR EFFECTS IN RTÉ'S NEWLY REFURBISHED STUDIO

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — May 21, 2019 — RTÉ News, Ireland's leading public-service television network, has unveiled a brand-new look for its main news studio, Studio 3, with Vinten's state-of-the-art robotic camera support systems. The Vinten robotics equipment is a key component in the newly completed, 1.4 million euros refurbishment and technical upgrade project, designed to enhance the storytelling capabilities of Ireland's busiest television studio. Provided by Irish reseller Broadcast Video Services Ltd., the Vinten solution includes ceiling track and floor roaming pedestal systems.

Broadcasting more than 1,700 news bulletins and programmes every year, Studio 3 now boasts a large video wall spanning three sides of the set. Broadcasts are further enhanced with sophisticated virtual studio graphics powered by Vizrt. Working in concert with the Vizrt VR/AR graphics engine is a combination of old and new Vinten equipment. RTÉ purchased a new FHR-145 robotic head supported by an FP-188+ robotic pedestal. The network then was able to upgrade an existing FP-145 robotic pedestal with Vinten's Absolute Positioning System (APS), an exclusive laser scanning technology that constantly references the camera's position and removes the need for manual retargeting. The newly installed Vinten ceiling track also includes VR/AR capabilities, adding a fresh perspective for viewers. All robotic supports are controlled by upgraded Vinten VRC software, which allowed RTÉ to retain existing control panels.

"As our first studio refresh in 10 years, this project will help us leverage the latest technologies — such as robotics, AR, and VR systems — to create highly engaging content and capture new audiences," said Myles Donoghue, project manager, RTÉ News. "Because we were already relying on a variety of Vinten camera supports and the HD-VRC control system, the new Vinten robotics components integrated seamlessly into our environment, which helped us maximise our budget. We're especially pleased with the new APS system on our roaming pedestals, which means our robotic cameras are less likely to lose track and are easy to recalibrate."

Neil Gardner, global product manager, robotics and automation, at Vinten, commented, "RTÉ's newly refurbished Studio 3 is an outstanding showcase of modern broadcast technologies and the versatility of our robotic systems. RTÉ was able to create a new cutting-edge look for its news programmes that gives audiences a completely fresh perspective, simply by upgrading and adding onto the existing Vinten equipment the network has relied on for years. It's a perfect example of how we're able to support our customers over the long haul and give them the operational flexibility they need to evolve, right along with the industry and audience expectations."

Photo Caption: Images from the RTÉ News all-new studio and on-air set, featuring Vinten's state-of-the-art robotic camera support systems.