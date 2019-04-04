Viewsat offers expanded services on new global platform

Woking, UK, 3 April 2019 – Viewsat, one of the fastest-growing operators within the global broadcast and transmission services industry, today announced that is has substantially expanded the platform upon which it will deliver a range of new, quality services to customers worldwide.



From its UK base, Viewsat’s high-quality infrastructure provides digital satellite services to broadcasters in the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Viewsat has now further expanded its global platform to provide services for complete workflow management including managed services and playout; satellite broadcasting; pop up channels; OTT and social media streaming; live broadcasting; contribution; turnaround; and infrastructure.



Viewsat Chief Executive Officer Awaes Jaswal said, “We have expanded at a phenomenal rate in recent years. Our business is to keep our customers’ channels on-air 24/7 with the highest possible quality, and this major expansion of our multi-level service platform enables us to provide even more capacity, quality, and reliability than ever before.”



Since 2006 Viewsat has maintained a sustained investment in new network capacity and contemporary systems, all designed to benefit its users. Viewsat’s extensive satellite and fibre network platforms provide a global communications hub to broadcast audio and visual content direct to homes, studios, or cable head ends on every continent. Moreover, its fully managed 24-hour playout facility in the UK includes automatic playlist synchronisation, remote scheduling access, and services such as graphics overlay, and logo insertion, and much more.



Jaswal added, “We continue to offer incredible value for money and this expansion into the provision of exciting new services, as well as ensuring the high quality of services on which our existing users already rely, is consistent with our proud history. We look forward to discussing our range of expanded services with new and existing Viewsat customers.”



###

About Viewsat



Viewsat provides global distribution services to a variety of both television and radio channels. Founded in 2006, Viewsat was a niche provider, serving broadcast and transmission services into sub-Saharan Africa. A subsequent period of growth, success, and innovation means that today Viewsat stands proud among the industry elite, providing services all over the world. Learn more about the broadcast solutions at https://www.viewsat.eu/broadcasting-solutions and https://www.viewsat.eu/our-services for a list of all services provided.



Media contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171

jennie@manormarketing.tv