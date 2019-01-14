TVU Networks Wins Awards from Future Publishing

TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, today announced the company was awarded two 2018 Product Innovation Awards from Future Publishing. Publishers of TV Technology, Government Video, Radio World and Creative Planet/DV and VE magazines, the annual Future Publishing awards honor the year’s top product introductions in TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio technology.

The TVU MediaMind set of solutions for AI-based automated video content management was honored with a TV Technology Product Innovation Award; while TVU Producer for cloud-based multi-camera video production, was selected as a DV (Digital Video) Product Innovation Award winner.

“TV Technology and DV are well read and respected media outlets in the broadcast and video production industries,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “We are delighted to have TVU MediaMind and TVU Producer selected for this prestigious honor. Both MediaMind and Producer have seen strong interest and adoption since their introductions. We wholeheartedly thank Future Publishing for this acknowledgement.”

Introduced in April at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) conference in Las Vegas, TVU MediaMind consists of TVU Contribution Automation, TVU AI Engine, TVU Real Time Search Engine, TVU Workflow Engine and TVU Producer. MediaMind simplifies and automates the processes involved in creating a single port to feed all social media, digital and broadcast channels. A cloud-based model, it incorporates AI, voice and object recognition to enable the indexing of video clips down to the exact frame and the ability to share those clips instantly.

A component of TVU, with the web-based TVU Producer, video content can be cost-effectively produced for different platforms or audience groups completely in the cloud. Non-professionals can easily manipulate graphics, scoring and text overlays during production, thanks to its WYSIWYG interface. TVU Producer can handle multi-camera production from virtually any location. It supports simultaneously output directly to major social media platforms and virtually any CDN platform. It also offers a multi-channel IP video switcher, instant replay and slow-motion replay.

TVU also received two 2018 DMW (Digital Media World) awards for IP-based delivery and cloud-based production for TVU MediaMind and TVU Producer. During the latter part of 2018, TVU was named a finalist in Streaming Media magazine’s “Streaming Media 50.” In April of last year, TVU was honored with a “Best of 2018” award from TV Technology for its ultra-compact, cost-effective TVU Nano for TVU Router. TVU Nano uses TVU Router as a network accelerator to deliver Internet anywhere.

Now in its sixth year, Future’s Product Innovation Award recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability

TVU Networks has over 2,500 customers in more than 85 countries. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit .