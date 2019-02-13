Video Mount Products (VMP) Celebrates 25th Anniversary

(Image credit: VMP)

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2019 — A quarter century in the books…and on the wall.

Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce that it is celebrating its 25 anniversary this year.

“It’s amazing to think of all the technologies that have come and gone and the up and down economies since 1994,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products and a 33-year industry veteran who joined VMP in 1996. “25 years ago when big and boxy tube televisions were all the rage, VMP quickly became a favorite for mounting these bulky CRT’s onto walls and from the ceilings of bars, restaurants, gyms, and other commercial venues. Since then, VMP has evolved along with an ever expanding A/V industry into a leading supplier of flat panel mounting solutions, from installations in educational, institutional, and religious applications to lodging, sports venues, residential, health care, and restaurants.”

25 years ago, Stevensville, Md.-based Video Mount Products began as an OEM project to provide mounts for a handful of Maryland electronic distributors whose customers were handling multiple TV installations in small venues. The line began with a product offering of just six items and has evolved into an industry leader now offering nearly 200 SKUs to installation professionals across every facet of the A/V, communications, and security industries.

“While we began strictly offering TV mounts for CRTs, we now provide an extensive line that includes mounts for flat panels and projectors as well as equipment racks and cabinets for data and A/V installs,” Fulmer added. “Additionally, we cater to the needs of our wireless and broadband customers with an array of satellite and antenna mounting products.”

In 1996 when Fulmer was a principal of Keller & Associates, which was the manufacturers’ representative for Video Mount Products in the NY/NJ Metro area, the founder of VMP hired him to spearhead VMP’s growth and market development. In 2005, Fulmer purchased all of the company’s outstanding stock and became the sole owner.

Fulmer holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from James Madison University, is the father of two sons, and is an active leader of the Boy Scouts of America since 1997 as well as an active member of Christ Episcopal Church (Kent Island, Md.; oldest congregation in MD – Founded 1631). Prior to joining VMP, Fulmer was owner of manufacturers’ representative Concepts Unlimited, and executive vice president and partner for manufacturers representative Keller & Associates.

“VMP products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of A/V, communications, and security applications throughout the world,” Fulmer concluded. “We wouldn’t be celebrating our 25 anniversary without our customers, and that’s why we place such a high emphasis on our customer service. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that ‘support’ is the core of our business.”

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free 877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

# # #