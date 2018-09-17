Video Clarity at IBC2018

Video Clarity ClearView 9.0 Now With NIQE No-Reference Metric

Making its European debut at IBC2018 is ClearView 9.0, the latest software release for Video Clarity’s ClearView line of video quality analyzers. Driven by customer input, version 9.0 provides several new features that help day-to-day users save time and get more utility from their existing ClearView systems. One major update is NIQE, a new high-performance, no-reference metric that provides accurate quality measurement when a source reference is not available — as is often the case in today’s cloud-based delivery workflows. Other new features include 12-bit video image support for file import, record and play operations, and HDR signaling for HDMI on ClearView outputs.

RTM IP With 10G IP for Testing Uncompressed or Compressed Streams

Visitors to Video Clarity’s stand at IBC2018 will see RTM IP, a new model in the line of RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions and the most accurate real-time audio and video quality measurement device available on the market today. Using only Gigabit Ethernet and 10 Gigabit Ethernet IP interfaces, RTM IP runs automatic, full reference, real-time quality testing in the IP domain for uncompressed and compressed video quality streams. Now program originators and manufacturers have an automatic, real-time test system for understanding quality of source versus processed streams or files in the SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 network environment. Long-duration picture and audio quality testing, lip sync testing, and automatic error recording happen entirely in the IP domain.

Venue Player IP With Record and Playback for 10G IP Networks

On display at IBC2018 is Video Clarity’s Venue Player IP, a new version of the company’s video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed segments of content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. Venue Player IP is now optionally available with a 10G Ethernet interface. The new version applies recently developed and standardized media flows for playing video and audio according to SMPTE ST 2110.

With Venue Player IP, product testing labs and places such as museums and theme parks can build a media distribution network with IP. Ingesting, storing, and playing uncompressed video and audio is now affordable using Venue Players available with 4K SDI, Display Port, or 10G IP interfaces.

RTM Manager With File QoE for Automated Quality Testing

IBC2018 marks the European launch of RTM Manager with automated file QoE, a new configuration of Video Clarity’s RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution. RTM Manager with file QoE applies an easy-to-use, automated file-testing routine for VOD or OTT file-encoding workflows for users that need full-reference video and audio quality measurement in addition to their existing file structure checking routines. RTM Manager measures image and sound quality on any number of compressed video files with up to 16 channels of audio automatically.

Company Overview

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

