Insight TV Unveils New Car Show Hosted by Global Social Celebrity Supercar Blondie

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced the commission of its supercharged new show starring Alex Hirschi, aka Supercar Blondie. A globe trotting influencer who specialises in driving, reviewing and getting viewers excited about the rarest and most unique cars on the planet, Supercar Blondie has over 500K subscribers on YouTube, 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over one billion views on Facebook, placing her in the upper brackets of influencer reach.

In this exciting new show, she travels across the USA to uncover the biggest, loudest, richest and most unique cars, drivers and motoring cultures in the country. From monster trucks in Las Vegas to low riders in the Florida Keys, each episode gives a unique insight into a variety of turbo charged vehicles as well as the passion of the community and personalities of the people that drive them.

With stlylised video game-like transitions, this new show, which is scheduled to TX in August 2019, will blur the lines between TV and the big screen.

“This latest show has the allure of one of the biggest social stars in the super car community, as well as fast and unique cars, stunning locations and incredible cinematography,” says Arun Maljaars, Director Content & Channels at Insight TV. “In 2018, Alex was listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in the Arab World by Arabian Business, and Influencer of the Year by Esquire Magazine Middle East. We’re excited to welcome Alex to the Insight family and look forward to launching the show later in the year.”