To the EU and Beyond: Just Add Power Sets Sights on International Installations at ISE 2020

LARGO, Fla. — Jan. 21, 2020 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, today announced its technology lineup for ISE 2020, taking place Feb. 11-14 in Amsterdam. At Booth 1-Q120, the company will highlight a range of solutions designed to simplify multiroom video installations in residential and commercial spaces around the world. These will include the new Warp Engine transmitter/receiver, VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 thin two-gang HDMI wall plate transmitter, 3G 708POE transmitter, and Instant Install application — all making their international debut — in addition to the 3G+ 767DSS Dante Enhanced Sound System transmitter.

"This year at ISE, we're really stepping up our game for our international customers with a number of new products that bring powerful capabilities to integrators in the EU and beyond," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "The Warp Engine allows installers to get creative with their video walls by venturing beyond traditional grid patterns, while our next-generation HDMI wall plate offers a thin design for installation flexibility, and the 3G 708POE transmitter allows them to cost-effectively add a stereo analog audio output. In addition, the Instant Install app takes the guesswork out of any project — requiring only a single click to configure all devices connected to a gigabit switch. Finally, our 767DSS transmitter conveniently adds compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks."

J+P's new 1-RU Warp Engine transmitter/receiver allows installers to easily deploy video walls with eye-catching designs featuring mixed-and-matched display models mounted at any angle. With the unit, installers can rotate any HDMI source — cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more — in a J+P matrix in 0.1-degree increments in real time to achieve incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single Warp Engine.

The VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 thin two-gang HDMI wall plate transmitter allows users to easily incorporate laptops and other HDMI devices as sources for their Ultra HD over IP systems. Offering a depth of only 1.5 inches, the unit is ideal for installation in the thin walls common in the EU and other regions, while providing integrators with the flexibility of table or podium mounting. In addition, the thin wall plate features a field-serviceable modular design, making it easy to service with a screwdriver in the event of damage.

An upgrade to J+P's 707POE transmitter, the 708POE adds a stereo analog audio output. Like its predecessor, the transmitter distributes video resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD with no latency over a single Cat 5e cable. The unit supports HDCP 2.2 and all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos. Video wall functionality is built-in for displays installed in portrait and flipped configurations, as well as image push, pull, and pop features.

Part of Just OS, the Instant Install application allows installers to easily incorporate any gigabit switch that supports jumbo frames — managed or not — into their J+P matrix. They simply connect their devices anywhere on the switch and click a single button, and their devices are found and configured, and a driver is built — all in less than two minutes.

The 767DSS transmitter is the industry's first such solution to support the latest Dante eight-channel chipset. The transmitter allows installers to input up to eight audio channels from the J+P system for playout on Dante-enabled and AES67 devices and extract up to eight channels from the audio network for playout across the J+P system.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

