Tim Walker Joins AJA Video Systems as Senior Product Manager

Grass Valley, CA (March 26, 2018)– Today AJA Video Systems announced that Tim Walker has joined AJA as Senior Product Manager for its FS family of frame synchronizers and converters, including the FS-HDR, as well as the HDR Image Analyzer. Walker joins the team from Grass Valley, where he served as senior product manager for its switcher line. With more than ten years of experience shepherding the development of broadcast equipment, he brings extensive industry knowledge and engineering expertise to AJA, which will help drive innovation of the FS product line forward.

“I’m more than excited to join the expert team at AJA and manage its FS product line, including FS-HDR. HDR is making the content we consume brilliant again, enabling a more dynamic viewing experience, and FS-HDR is at the bleeding edge of emerging technology to support HDR production,” shared Walker. “I look forward to engaging with our customers and partners to extend the capabilities of FS-HDR and the entire FS line, and develop a roadmap that will help professionals streamline their production workflows.”

Walker currently volunteers as the Sacramento Section Chair of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE). Prior to Grass Valley, he held various product management roles at Miranda and NVISION. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechatronic Engineering from California State University Chico and also studied Electrical Engineering and Mechatronic Engineering at the University of Hamburg and the Hamburg University of Technology in Germany.

“Tim’s deep broadcast experience and engineering savvy make a him an excellent addition to our team, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “FS-HDR and the HDR Image Analyzer, along with the entire FS line, have filled specific niches within the broadcast and ProAV spaces, and with Tim now at the helm, we look forward to expanding the lineup with new products and updates to help professionals keep pace with shifting industry demands.”

