Tiger Technology brings latest Content Workflows and Media Management technology to IBC 2019

GA, USA, 28 August 2019 –Tiger Technology, a leader in cloud storage and data management for the broadcast and post-production markets, will be at IBC 2019 on Stand 7.B58 to highlight its latest product developments and applications. Tiger Technology will also demonstrate how these systems perform in collaborative workflows with practical demonstrations of partnerships with other developers, third party suppliers, major broadcasters and facilities.

The core of these demonstrations will focus on data management and optimizing storage use. Tiger Bridge, Tiger Technology's intelligent storage management system, extends the Windows NFTS file system to provide an effective interface to the cloud and supports network-attached or direct-attached (NAS/DAS) storage or tape archives. It was designed to ensure that data is stored in the right place at the right time at the right cost.

Tiger Bridge will be shown unlocking the value of archived data, moving it to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing system, for indexing by Overcast HQ MAM. The latest version of Tiger Bridge will display features such as short data retrieval times using recently added partial restore capabilities.

Tiger Bridge is certified by Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Wasabi and Backblaze, and includes native support for Spectra Logic and Qualstar archive and backup systems. Among the organizations and facilities using it are ESPN, Xbox and London post-production house ENVY.

Alongside Tiger Bridge on the Tiger Technology stand will be the company's range of content management tools: Tiger Store for managing high-performance multi-user collaborative workflows; Tiger Spaces, designed for multi-user project management and Avid bin locking; and the virtual storage manager, Tiger Pool.

Joining Tiger Technology on Stand 7.B58 will be UK IT workflow systems provider ERA, and New York-based Media Translation Inc, which develops hassle-free transition methods from tape to the cloud using Tiger Technology products.

About Tiger Technology

Tiger Technology has been developing software and designing high-performance, secure, data management solutions for companies in Enterprise IT, Surveillance, Media and Entertainment, and SMB/SME markets since 2004. It was identified by Endeavour as one of the foremost cloud technology providers on the market today.

Customers are using Tiger solutions in over 120 countries. Tiger’s software portfolio consists of high-speed NAS/SAN file system sharing, virtual volume set and virtual project workspace management in addition to HSM tiering and synchronization solutions. Tiger Technology enables organizations of any size and scale to manage their digital assets on-premise, public cloud, or a hybrid model.

The company is privately held and benefits from the talent of over 40 industry-experienced engineering and field professionals. It is headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria and in Alpharetta, GA, USA.

