DVEO and RealNetworks Sign Agreement for IPTV and OTT Streaming Video Products -- DVEO to Market Telco-Grade Systems Based on Helix Universal Server Technology

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has announced a licensing agreement with RealNetworks Inc. DVEO will offer high-end Telco-grade encoder/transcoder/video distribution server systems, built on RealNetworks Helix Universal Server.



"Helix Universal Server streams live and on-demand content to any IP device -- including smart phones, PCs, tablets and more, with high-end, professional-quality video plus robust security to protect content. We partner with solid companies such as DVEO who bring high value to our ecosystem," said Mike Womack, Senior Director, RealNetworks Helix Division.



"We are proud to work with RealNetworks. They were one of the first companies involved in media streaming and they continue to develop remarkably inventive products," commented Scott Grizzle, Broadcast and Streaming Product Manager for DVEO. "We are excited that our companies are working together to develop great solutions for customers."



DVEO's LiveMedia Anytime: TELCO™ delivers stored and live groomed (preformatted with the right protocols) or ungroomed video via IP to mobile devices, set top boxes and IP televisions. Reality Anytime: TELCO™ delivers pre-groomed live streams along with stored video on-demand (VOD) files. The systems support over 500 simultaneous users who can initiate "pulls" or demands on the video content at any time. More users can be supported with optional Intel® Solid-State Drives.



Helix Universal Server delivers the highest-quality video streaming across all devices -- from iOS, Android and tablet to PC, Mac and Smart TV. Well-known for reliability, high-performance and easy integration, Helix Universal Server includes support for MPEG-DASH, multi-protocol stream ingest and stream pushing to content delivery networks or service providers.



Suggested Retail Prices:

LiveMedia Anytime TELCO: $6,000 to $27,000 USD

Reality Anytime TELCO: $6,000 to $27,000 USD





About Computer Modules, Inc and DVEO

Computer Modules, Inc, founded in 1982, is a privately-held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at 858-613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.



About RealNetworks

RealNetworks creates innovative applications and services that make it easy for people to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type and social network. Find RealNetworks corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.



For more information:

Jodi Swanson

206-892-6452

jodis@realnetworks.com



DVEO, LiveMedia Anytime: TELCO and Reality Anytime: TELCO are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. RealNetworks and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



