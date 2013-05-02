iStreamPlanet and Tata Communications Sign Multiscreen Live Linear Streaming Services Agreement

LAS VEGAS -- May 2, 2013 -- iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live event and live linear streaming video solutions, has signed a strategic video contribution and distribution agreement with Indian data and voice communications giant Tata Communications to enable live video streaming onto connected devices anywhere in the world.

Combining iStreamPlanet's live video workflow services with Tata Communications' existing video services for transport of video over its global network of submarine fiber and satellite will allow both companies to provide multiscreen, live linear streaming services for content owners, aggregators, and distributors around the world. Customers will benefit from an enhanced video workflow solution, as well as extended reach into fast-growing emerging markets for new business opportunities.

In an increasingly connected world with events and video having truly worldwide appeal, Tata Communications' Video Connect and satellite delivery services will enable a full set of features, which include content acquisition and delivery from (and to) practically any corner of the globe through Tata Communications' global network architecture. These features will make it easier for customers to transport high-quality live video feeds from over 300 locations worldwide to iStreamPlanet's live video solutions, including Aventus, a scalable, cloud-based live video workflow solution slated for release late in the second quarter. The combined services of Tata Communications and iStreamPlanet will now offer a truly end-to-end solution with advanced media backhaul and processing capabilities.

"Tata Communications is one of the biggest communications providers in the world, particularly in emerging markets, and our partnership will open up new opportunities in markets that are on the edge of tremendous growth in connected media," said Chris Carper, senior vice president of business development at iStreamPlanet. "Our combined workflow enables content providers of all sizes to take advantage of the growing demand for live streaming video on connected devices."

Rangu Salgame, chief executive officer, Growth Ventures, Tata Communications said, "This agreement enhances the video service offerings for both partners. Our strength in providing media movement services for contribution and distribution of video for multiscreen OU (occasional use), such as sports events and live linear, coupled with iStreamPlanet's expertise in streaming video, make a compelling value proposition for media organizations looking at expanding to new geographies and audiences. By offering end-to-end management, we are making it easier than ever before for them to gain new revenue opportunities in emerging markets."

Tata Communications' media services provide a range of innovative and efficient tools that allow media and entertainment organizations to collaborate more effectively on content creation, giving them the ability to deliver the content to any part of the globe, on any device. The services help media customers maximize revenue streams and delivery strategies to reach a truly global audience. Tata Communications' portfolio of services includes solutions for media management and media movement through an extensive network of undersea fiber cables that connect over 300 media hotspots across 125 cities globally. Combined with satellite teleport facilities and owning over 1 million square feet of data center and colocation space across 42 global locations, the setup enables Tata Communications to provide services for broadcasting, cloud-based media management, as well as a content delivery network.

iStreamPlanet, the leader in live, provides a flexible set of services to power live video streaming to multiple platforms, from fully managed broadcast services to affordable IP-based solutions. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands, including NBC Sports, Turner Broadcasting, Pac-12, AT&T, and Microsoft, to bring live online video to connected audiences around the world.

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications Limited, along with its subsidiaries (Tata Communications), is a leading global provider of a new world of communications. With a leadership position in emerging markets, Tata Communications leverages its advanced solutions capabilities and domain expertise across its global and pan-India network to deliver managed solutions to multinational enterprises, service providers, and Indian consumers.

The Tata Global Network includes one of the most advanced and largest submarine cable networks, a Tier-1 IP network, with connectivity to more than 200 countries and territories across 400 PoPs, and nearly 1 million square feet of data center and collocation space worldwide.

Tata Communications' depth and breadth of reach in emerging markets includes leadership in Indian enterprise data services, leadership in global international voice, and strategic investments in South Africa (Neotel), Sri Lanka (Tata Communications Lanka Limited) and Nepal (United Telecom Limited).

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, and its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TCL).

About iStreamPlanet

iStreamPlanet is a premier, multiplatform video-workflow solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality streaming video experiences to connected audiences around the world. With more than a decade of live streaming video experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of cloud-based video-workflow products and services for live event and live linear streaming channels. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, Notre Dame Athletics, Pac-12 Networks, AT&T, and Microsoft. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at www.istreamplanet.com.

