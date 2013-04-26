Adorama Introduces Flashpoint Video Shootskate II Dolly for Film and Video Production

New York, NY – April 26, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, has begun selling the Flashpoint Video Shootskate II Dolly. With a slick design and graceful gliding, the dolly facilitates silky smooth camera movements for film and video production from dynamic low angles to tabletop. The super subtle wheels absorb and dampen vibration to the camera while independently locking turrets provide for a variety of styles of dolly rolls according to personal preference or surface conditions. Equipped with convenient grip handles on either side, the Shootskate gives all users direct, hands-on mobility during any production. Adorama is also now selling the Flashpoint Video Shootskate II Dolly Kit, which includes the dolly bundled with the Flashpoint PB-70 Pistol Grip Head Metal construction Designed by Doug Gordon, a ball head pistol grip that allows shooters to position the head through a simple-to-use trigger control.



The Flashpoint Shootskate II Dolly features:

• 12” wheel base diameter

• Three polyurethane bearing wheels

• Independently lockable 270-degree pivot rotation and engraved angle scale on each wheel

• Four possible head position threads for heads, arms, and accessories

• Three grip-control handles on base



The Flashpoint Shootskake II Dolly provides any filmmaker with a range of camera level solutions, for example using fluid heads, articulating arms, ball and socket heads, and direct to the camera – without the need for a tripod. For those in need of some tips for starting your own film with the Flashpoint Shootskate II, check out Jay Miles’s “A Fearless Approach to Creating Your Own Videos” for jumpstarting your next project. Plus, find out why the video dolly is an essential HD video accessory for DSLRs for serious video work.



Pricing and Availability

Flashpoint Shootskate II Dolly retails at the special rebate price of 69.95 USD (regularly 149.99 USD). The Flashpoint Shootskate II Dolly Kit is also now available at the price of 109.95 USD. These products are available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint Shootskate II Dolly, at price points lower than competing name brands like Manfrotto and Sachtler.



ABOUT ADORAMA

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store



Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####