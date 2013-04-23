NEP Launches NCPII to Support Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia

Regional Sports Network Relies on New Truck's State-of-the-Art Mobile Capabilities for High-Intensity HD Production of 170 Home Sports Events

PITTSBURGH -- April 23, 2013 -- NEP today announced the launch of NCPII, a purpose-built mobile broadcasting facility designed to the specifications of longtime NEP customer Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia (CSN Philadelphia). At 62 feet long and 20 feet wide when fully expanded, NCPII has enabled CSN Philadelphia to enhance its coverage of all home games of the Philadelphia Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers sports teams -- a total of 170 events each year.

"For more than 15 years, CSN Philadelphia has maintained the highest levels of accomplishment that a regional sports network can achieve," said Shawn Oleksiak, senior executive producer of live events, CSN Philadelphia. "When we launched this project, our objective was to raise our game to the next level and beyond in terms of what we provide our viewers and how we present our team partners. Through our partnership with NEP, we've embraced this challenge by adopting the latest technologies available for production switchers, audio consoles, cameras, replays, and graphic platforms. Through the innovation, expertise, and experience NEP is known for, NCPII is enabling us to present national network-level television at the regional level."

Previously, CSN Philadelphia produced home games for the three teams from a fixed control room located at Wells Fargo Center. With the mobile capabilities of NCPII, the network is now able to produce games from both Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park within the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. With full HD 1080i video and Dolby(R) 5.1 audio capabilities, NCPII features several mobile production innovations. One of these is the ability to program the router and other systems with a core set of recallable audio and video functions to accommodate the rapid set-strike nature of CSN Philadelphia's schedule. Based on those core functions, engineers can make show-specific modifications very quickly, such as adding specialized cameras or graphics.

"With this project, our objective was to offer CSN Philadelphia all of the fully integrated capabilities in a mobile setting that the production teams had been accustomed to in the fixed control room. Another unique aspect was the high-intensity production demands that would be placed on the truck due to CSN's one-day set-shoot-strike schedule," said Mike Werteen, senior vice president, sales and client services for NEP. "In NCPII, we're proud to say that we have met these requirements with a highly scalable solution that can accommodate any size show and be configured rapidly to meet individual production requirements."

"With NCPII, NEP has afforded us both immediacy and evolution, providing today's state-of-the-art technologies while keeping an eye on future developments and cost-efficient strategies to keep us competitive in a rapidly evolving market," added Oleksiak.

# # #

About Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, part of the NBC Sports Group, is the leading regional sports network reaching more than three million viewers in and around Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware. Together with The Comcast Network, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia provides local sports fans with the most sports coverage including more than 550 live game broadcasts of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, MLB's Philadelphia Phillies, MLS's Philadelphia Union, plus NCAA coverage, as well as Emmy(R) Award(R)-winning sports news and analysis. Visit CSNPhilly.com for more information.

NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of the NBC Sports Group, consists of 13 local networks that deliver more than 2,400 sporting events annually, along with breaking news and comprehensive analysis, to more than 50 million cable and satellite homes. The NBC Sports Regional Networks are: Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, Comcast SportsNet California, Comcast SportsNet Chicago, Comcast SportsNet Houston, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Comcast SportsNet New England, Comcast SportsNet Northwest, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, CSS and SNY. NBC Sports Regional Networks also manages NECN (New England Cable News), the nation's largest regional news network, and The Comcast Network, based in Philadelphia and Washington, which delivers community-oriented programming. For more information, see ComcastSportsNet.com.

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NEP/NCPII-Truck.zip