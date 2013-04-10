RTW Unveils Moving Coil Software for TM3 at NAB 2013

Loudness Moving Coil Instrument Now Available

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 10, 2013 — RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is proud to unveil the new TM3-SWMC Software for its TM3 series of TouchMonitors at the2013 NAB Show(Booth C1844). This new software license, available as an add-on option, incorporates a moving coil emulation display.



This license expands the functionality of the TM3 TouchMonitor series, which includes the TM3 and TM3-3G, with PPM, VU and the new loudness moving coil instruments. The display can be chosen with vertical or horizontal orientation, numeric level information and peak indicators. Single-, double- and stereo-channel, instruments are now available. For stereo groups with PPM moving coil mode, additional M/S moving coil emulation is selectable. As with all instruments in the TouchMonitor series products, the user can individually define the instrument size and positioning on the screen to meet his specific application needs.

RTW’s TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 versions in a compact size. Users can control it with a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, 4.3-inch touchscreen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is an appealing compact device, ideal for edit suites, control rooms and OB vans. The TM3-3G, introduced in 2012, is a compact yet versatile solution for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G-SDI audio. It also features a 4.3-inch touchscreen for horizontal as well as vertical orientation, which can display any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G-SDI stream.

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.