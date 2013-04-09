RTW Introduces 3G-SDI Interface for TM7 TouchMonitor at NAB 2013

New TM7 Hardware Interface Supports SD, HD and 3G-SDI Formats

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2013 — RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is debuting its new TM7-HW20714 TouchMonitor, featuring a 3G-SDI interface,at the2013 NAB Show(Booth C1844).

RTW developed the new TM7 interface in response to requests by audio engineers in the broadcast market for a seven-inch audio metering tool that is compatible with 3G interfacing. The seven-inch size is a perfect fit inside OB trucks and other smaller-scale installations where space is a major issue.

The TM7-HW20714 accepts all SD, HD and 3G formats that are currently available in the marketplace, allowing for seamless integration into TV studios, switching rooms and video post-production environments. It complements the existing custom input configuration of TouchMonitor units, which makes analog, AES3 and AES3-id formats available in various combinations, depending on the hardware version the customer chooses. The through-port of the 3G-SDI interface forwards the SDI input signal. De-embedded SDI signals may be routed to any existing AES output. This new model includes four AES3 (eight-channel) inputs and four AES3 (eight-channel) outputs that can be used as direct AES outputs either to buffer or reroute the AES signals or to send out a decoded 3G audio signal. In addition, now with the 3G-SDI interface, the TouchMonitor TM7 can display up to 32 channels of audio from any combination of inputs.

The TM7 has a 16:9 TFT display and can be delivered as a tabletop or as a half-19” 3U rack-mount unit. It has two USB 2.0 interfaces, a GPIO-interface, RJ-45 ethernet connection, VGA output, a connector for 24 V DC supply, as well as a wall plug power supply option. It includes basic functions such as the pre-installed Stereo PPM software for Peak-, TruePeak- and Correlation measurement, further software licenses providing other instruments can purchased just as the user needs.

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.