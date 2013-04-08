Riedel Transforms Live Production Setup With MediorNet Compact Pro Interface for Grass Valley Cameras

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of a new interface card that enables Grass Valley(R) LDK and the brand-new LDX series 3G broadcast camera systems and their base stations to integrate with the Riedel MediorNet Compact real-time media network. Through this innovative approach to camera-signal transport, Riedel allows users to cable their camera systems just once and assign camera resources quickly and easily to meet changing production requirements.

"Seamless interfacing for Grass Valley's renowned camera systems expands our idea of fully integrated networks even further," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "The new Grass Valley interface card allows users to route bidirectional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through MediorNet, which facilitates the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network. This solution transforms live production setup, eliminating the need for rewiring while enabling users to realize unparalleled speed, flexibility, and simplicity in establishing new camera configurations."

MediorNet Compact is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution for integrated media signal distribution and processing. Supporting fiber signal transport for 3G/HD/SD-SDI video, audio, data, and intercom signals, along with 50 Gb/s network bandwidth that enables high-capacity signal transport, this solution is ideal for streamlining infrastructures in any mobile, studio, or live event application.

The simple addition of the Grass Valley camera interface card to a MediorNet Compact Pro frame provides users with two camera ports that enable transport of all camera signals, including audio, comms, and control data. The connection of the MediorNet network to the Grass Valley camera supports the rapid realization of remote broadcast setups in stadiums, racecourses, and other venues and permits the use of these systems at cable lengths that are unachievable with standard hybrid cables. The MN-C-OPT-GV2 Grass Valley Card for MediorNet Compact Pro provides the same feature set as the MN-GV-2 Card for MediorNet Modular frames.

Riedel will demonstrate its integration with Grass Valley cameras at the 2013 NAB Show in booth C4937.

Additional information about Riedel Communications and the company's MediorNet product line is available www.riedel.net.

