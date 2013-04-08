Sound Devices 664 Production Mixer Infiltrates Broadcast and Production Markets

New Flagship Mixer Features an Unprecedented Amount of I/O Connectivity and Recording Flexibility

LAS VEGAS — Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, reports that its 664 Production Mixer has been well-received by the industry, achieving strong sales since its introduction less than a year ago. Having made its official debut at IBC 2012, the Sound Devices 664 will be exhibited at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C2849). It builds upon the powerful features of the company’s best-selling line of field and production mixers, and offers expanded input/output connectivity and recording capabilities, along with greater flexibility and ease of use.

The 664 features six ultra-low-noise, high-dynamic-range, transformer-less preamps that accept mic- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim control and direct outputs on every channel. Featuring full analog audio paths for high-performance audio and superb power efficiency, the 664 also has numerous digital capabilities. Inputs 1 and 6 can be selected as AES3 or AES42 inputs for digital microphones, each with its own SRC for simplicity in system clocking.

The 664’s analog output compliment includes four output buses. The L and R buses are on balanced XLR, 10-Pin and TA-3M connectors and on unbalanced TA-3M or 3.5mm connectors. Secondary output buses X1 and X2 are available on balanced TA-3M connectors. Users can route inputs and buses to four AES3 connections for eight digital outputs on the XLR and 10-pin connectors.

The 664 can record up to 10 tracks of 16- or 24-bit broadcast WAV files to SD and/or CompactFlash cards. All inputs and outputs are individually selectable for recording, enabling the mixer to record all 10 channels of audio. With its dual card slots, the 664 can record content to either or both cards simultaneously, with the added ability to assign different tracks to each memory card.

The 664 includes a high-precision, Ambient-based timecode generator/reader for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. All common production time-code rates and modes are supported.

The CL-6 Input Expander, a companion accessory to the 664, adds six analog line-level inputs to the mixer. With the CL-6 attached, the direct output connectors are available as inputs, controlled by faders located on the CL-6 front panel. The CL-6 also offers additional LED output metering and duplicate-recording transport controls. With the 664 connected to the CL-6 Input Expander, users can now record all 12 input channels and four outputs, for a total of 16 tracks.

The 664 features an abundance of connectivity options in addition to the main audio I/O, catering to the complex productions becoming more common today. It has expanded return-monitoring capabilities, with three separate camera returns, as well as a dedicated private-line communications connection. The 664, like the 552, has a built-in slate microphone and tone oscillator, and includes a dedicated input for an external slate mike. The internal or external slate mike can be routed to either outputs or to the dedicated comm output. The 664 can easily build a private-line communication with a comm return input, separate from camera returns.

Sound Devices’ 664 features an intuitive LCD menu, enabling users to easily control input settings. It also offers visibility of input routing. The LCD display also allows users to quickly activate the individual iso record tracks. The Sound Devices 664 features dedicated front panel controls for gain, trim and faders, as well as full-size XLR connectors. The mixer is powered by five AA batteries or external DC power.

The 664, like all Sound Devices products, is designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. Its top and bottom chassis panels are made from molded, metalized carbon fiber for superior durability and weight reduction. The chassis panels are also gasketed for water resistance.

For more information and to view a video on the new 664, visit http://www.sounddevices.com/products/664/videos/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.