SMPTE Launches Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest

Entries Being Accepted Now; Winners Identify State of TV and Cinema Technology in 2016, Centennial Anniversary of SMPTE's Founding

LAS VEGAS -- April 7, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced the launch of its Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest. Participants' projections regarding the state of television and cinema technology in 2016, the 100-year anniversary of SMPTE's founding, will be collected from April 7 to Nov. 1, 2013, and the winners -- identified by renowned analysts -- will be recognized during the Gala SMPTE Centennial Event in 2016.

"In 1916 C. Francis Jenkins filed the SMPTE founding papers, establishing our organization and its commitment to advancing theory and development in the motion-imaging field," said Peter Ludé, past president of SMPTE. "Over the past century, SMPTE's pioneering work has helped to guide the development and implementation of motion-imaging technologies and systems. The Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest celebrates this achievement by looking ahead to further advances in an exciting and dynamic industry."

"Over the past 100 years, the hundreds of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines developed by SMPTE have shaped all areas of motion imaging, from television production, filmmaking, digital cinema, and audio recording to information technology and medical imaging," said Charles Jablonski, chair of the SMPTE Centennial Committee. "The Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest offers anyone the opportunity to express their expert opinions about the state of motion-imaging technology as the organization moves forward into its next century of innovation."

Open to all interested participants, the Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest asks 15 questions about the future of television and cinema technology. The list of questions, compiled from SMPTE member suggestions, is available at www.smpte100.org. At the contest entry deadline on Nov. 1, 2013, the answers submitted will be sealed until 2016 when a select group of analysts and their firms will identify the correct answers to the contest questions and determine the winners. Prizes will be awarded to those who answer questions correctly.

Participants are invited to complete the list of questions to be found at www.smpte100.org. Contest terms and conditions are also available from that URL.

The Society is currently planning other events to celebrate its 100th anniversary, including a gala banquet event. Stay tuned to the SMPTE website to learn of further developments.

More information about SMPTE and its many programs and resources is available at www.smpte.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

