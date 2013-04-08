Bexel's Extensive Fiber Optic Infrastructure Supports the Oscars(r)

Celebrating 12-Year Partnership in Evolving Fiber Network, Bexel Transports High Volume of Communications Signals from the Heart of Hollywood

(HOLLYWOOD, CA) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, recently celebrated its 12th year supporting the global live broadcast of the Academy Awards(r) with its largest effort to-date - connecting every major component of the 2013 show's broadcast together at the Dolby Theatre. Working with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, including Engineer in Charge Tad Scripter and Hollywood & Highland management company CIM, Bexel implemented a comprehensive fiber optic network connecting key production locations such as Hollywood & Highland, Dolby Theatre, Loews Hotel and the domestic and international television compounds behind the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Blvd.

"With all the complexities involved in a live program, Bexel did a great job with no malfunctions!" said Michael B. Seligman, supervising producer of the 85th Academy Awards(r).

For the Oscars, Bexel deployed more than 17 miles of temporary fiber. This is in addition to the four miles of permanent multi-strand fiber optic cables utilized to successfully transport HD/SD video, audio, data and communications signals for live simultaneous broadcasts of the Red Carpet pre-shows, the Oscar ceremony, backstage press interview and photo rooms and the Governors Ball, the Academy's official celebration following the Oscars.

"The technical complexity of this project in connecting so many different elements of the show has continued to grow since we first installed the permanent fiber network into the Hollywood & Highland and Dolby Theatre complex back in 2001," said Bexel's Craig Schiller, vice president of engineering and operations. "We continue to enhance the fiber optic network, as it is the backbone that allows us to make point-to-point connections and the reason we are able to service all of our customers so effectively."

In order to pull off a live event of this magnitude, Bexel's credentialed staff of more than 40 skilled fiber engineers and support technicians were onsite for 15 days. The team enabled the transport of 275 video signals, 180 audio signals and 150 intercom signals over fiber for the Academy's domestic and international broadcast partners.

Still photographers were provided with 40 fiber connections from the Red Carpet, Orchid Court and the Dolby Theatre. They were also equipped with sufficient bandwidth to connect to their workrooms in the Loews Hotel, enabling immediate delivery of still images to media and photographic services worldwide.

In addition, Bexel once again deployed its RF-Over-Fiber antenna system to enable all of the exciting action during the official Red Carpet pre-show. Bexel's RF-Over-Fiber system provided unprecedented wireless communications coverage not previously available with a conventional wireless system. Bexel's RF base camp was located at the 90-degree turn of the Red Carpet, and was used as the head-end position. Four small RF fiber-site boxes were established along the Red Carpet and enabled connection for up to six antennas to ensure there was no loss of signal and that none of the evening's star-studded arrivals were missed.

"Oscar(r) weekend is without a doubt the most fiber-intensive event we do and the fact that it continues to flourish and continues to be such a success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the professionals at Bexel," added Schiller.

The 86th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2014.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

About the Vitec Group:

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Service provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #