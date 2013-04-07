Sports and Live Events Coverage Just Got Easier and More Cost-Effective with the Launch of Geevs Sports

Las Vegas, NV – April 7, 2013–EditShare, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end workflow solutions, has announced a new addition to its Geevs family of broadcast servers designed to revolutionize the sports/live events market.

Geevs Sports is a new family of products offering a complete broadcast solution for sports coverage, which includes a Sports Replay server with an integrated multiviewer, an efficient tactile controller, and Sports Assistant - a web client for logging action during an event.

Geevs Sports represents a cost-effective, value-added package that is ideal for broadcasters, outside broadcast companies, in-stadium television producers and elite performance programs.

The new products will be demonstrated for the very first time at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas (April 8-11, 2013), and are set to be the most cost-effective solutions within the entire industry.

Key Features:

Multichannel HD server with four inputs and two outputs.

Smooth replay of highlights with variable forward/reverse speeds and still mode.

Integrated multiviewer displays on a single screen play and record channels with status, clip-name, tally and audio presence.

Sports Replay controller - gives precise access to playlist functions with minimum keystrokes. Faster playlist creation and instant replay of any clip from multiple angles.

Sports Assistant web-based client - logging events with pre-defined markers and sub-clips.

With integration between Flow and Sports Replay, assistants can organize and edit clip lists in Flow Browse and prepare them for playback on air in Sports Replay.

Capture and playback directly from Editshare central storage, where NLE editors and Flow users have access to both high-res and proxy files while the recording is in progress.

James Richings, EditShare’s managing director, believes the new product will fill a much-needed gap in the market. He said: “Geevs Sports offers a complete solution to professionals looking to improve their live events and sports coverage, and when compared to other systems available, it offers real competiveness in terms of features and price point. The cost-effectiveness of our products will appeal directly to those organizations and individuals who want the latest technology, flexibility and scalability you’d expect from an industry-leading product, but at a fraction of the cost.”

For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries.

EditShare’s groundbreaking products are designed to improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application (NLE).

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) 617-817-6595

(e) Janice@zazlmediagorup.com

####