VISTA Installs Front Porch Digital's Migration and Content Storage Management System

Front Porch Digital's CSM and Migration Suite Enables VISTA to Offer Online Archiving and Content Management Services

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- April 5, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that global media solutions service provider VISTA Worldlink (formerly VISTA Satellite Communications) has installed a complete CSM and migration suite that includes an advanced DIVArchive(R) CSM system, a DIVAdirector(R) media asset manager (MAM), a SAMMAsolo migration appliance, and access to the LYNXSM cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) and media asset storage service. With the new system in place, VISTA now includes online archival service and management in its portfolio of services available to clients around the world.

"Many of our clients had been asking about digital archiving, disaster recovery, and tapeless workflows, so we decided to put a system in place that would give them a customizable way to organize and manage their asset libraries online," said VISTA President Roy Liemer. "By offering content storage management to our clients, we're taking something that has typically been a capital purchase and turning it into an economical service. Our service supports all of a customer's locations without the expense of multiple location-specific capital investments. With secure access to VISTA, users have instant online access to their content from anywhere in the world."

VISTA serves a wide variety of clients with many different types of content and differing CSM requirements. Using Front Porch Digital's CSM solution, VISTA's service enables the customer to digitize and archive each individual asset in a single pass, thus preserving the value of the content and the original asset. The SAMMA process moves the unprotected content from videotape to digital files, creating preservation and intermediate (edit) masters, as well as proxy and XML metadata files. SAMMAsolo delivers the files to DIVArchive for management and protection and, at the same time, delivers proxies and content metadata to DIVAdirector for online access.

"A lot of what we do is time-sensitive, so it's important to do it as quickly as possible," Liemer said. "Whereas before it would have taken multiple passes to process a given piece of content, now we can process content more efficiently -- whether it's a live event or recorded material -- because the system performs multiple processes simultaneously and automatically, which saves us both time and manpower and meets our clients' needs for urgency."

The DIVAdirector MAM offers a browser-based search interface for keyword searching of client archives. Search results are viewable using the archive proxies, allowing authorized users to see the video before ordering restoration. Clients order the content for restoration via DIVAdirector, which triggers DIVArchive to deliver the restored content to FTP sites or to specific areas within VISTA for copying to hard drives or other physical media.

With LYNX, VISTA offers clients an additional level of library protection via a hosted, off-site content protection service. Content that has been migrated by VISTA's SAMMAsolo and managed by its DIVArchive CSM can be automatically replicated to LYNX, or VISTA can ship data tapes to the LYNX site. Depending on client requirements, VISTA can also use LYNX and DIVAdirector together as the access and distribution point for client content.

Front Porch Digital's CSM and migration suite met all of VISTA's requirements for a complete, robust CSM solution -- the most important of these requirements being reliability, service, and scalability. The CSM system has the flexibility to integrate with VISTA's existing MAM system, and it provides a customizable, intuitive interface with processes and actions that are familiar to clients. The technology is backward-compatible and flexible enough to evolve and grow with VISTA's needs.

"Front Porch Digital has supplied VISTA with an end-to-end solution that has allowed it to expand its business into content preservation and library management -- a new endeavor," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "VISTA started with the cost-effective suite to launch its service, knowing that our solutions can expand to any size required to match growth."

About VISTA Satellite

VISTA Worldlink (formerly VISTA Satellite Communications Inc.) is a leading service provider in space segment, transmission, production, and archival services. From production to postproduction to distribution to storage, VISTA is uniquely positioned to provide true "end-to-end" services. As a premier solutions provider to the communications industry, VISTA is renowned for its prompt and professional customer service. With 25 years in the industry, VISTA has provisioned services to a large array of customers including government, education, sports and entertainment, and Fortune 500 companies. VISTA announced its new brand identity in spring 2013. More information is available at www.vistaworldlink.com.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

