Pilat Media Enhances IBMS Rights to Support the Evolving Financial Demands of TV Everywhere Operations

Powerful Broadcast Rights Management System Further Optimized to Match Multiplatform Content Revenue Streams With Related Costs

LONDON -- April 2, 2013 -- Pilat Media today introduced the latest release of IBMS Rights, the company's solution for centralized rights management across all content distribution platforms. A standalone version of Pilat Media's industry-leading Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), IBMS Rights offers powerful features for contract management, program finance, and distribution licensing of linear as well as on-demand multiplatform content. The new release offers enhancements for distribution licenses including the identification of revenue shares and management of associated payments back to original content providers.

In the modern multiplatform operation, broadcasters are now acquiring content for delivery by different business units representing different revenue streams -- with each business unit required to contribute to the cost of content acquisition. The latest enhancements in IBMS Rights support this complex new environment by making the capture and analysis of internal cost allocation more flexible and transparent. On top of existing capabilities that provide a predefined expense template, IBMS Rights now supports allocation of costs across any number of business units at the individual license window level. Operators can define standard cost allocation rules via the easily managed templates, and then override those allocations at the individual license window level when required.

"The financial aspects of rights management are important and inescapable, with the ever-increasing demand for content across an ever-broader set of broadcast-capable devices. Today's broadcasters are looking to exploit any content assets they may have to generate licensing revenue -- ranging from full programs to audio translations to mobile phone ring tones," said Geoff Hutton, chief functional architect, Pilat Media. "With the new enhancements to IBMS Rights, we now offer richer support for the financial aspects of the distribution licenses that these new opportunities require -- especially with regard to the complex revenue sharing arrangements that result."

IBMS Rights enables centralized rights management for any broadcast content, spanning the entire broadcast operation across multiple platforms and third-party systems. Broadcasters can centrally log and manage exploitation and distribution rights for all acquired or produced content, both long and short form, across both linear conventional TV and non-linear multiplatform and multiscreen services. Integration of IBMS Rights with a broadcaster's other business management modules is facilitated by the system's built-in workflow orchestration capabilities and leads to improved operational efficiency. For example, any deal, along with its defined rights, is entered only once and then exploited by all linear and on-demand scheduling activities, with distribution licenses feeding off that same set of deal rights. This also facilitates content planning activities such as revenue projections and long-term planning.

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. In addition, Pilat Media offers an end-to-end enterprise class OTT solution that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations through the company's subsidiary, OTTilus. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.