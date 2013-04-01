Mathrubhumi TV Launches With Dalet

Dalet News Suite provides end-to-end solution for news production, broadcast and archive



Delhi, India – April 1, 2013 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, has announced the deployment of Dalet News Suite for the launch of Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam-language television news channel in India. Dalet News Suite provides the 24/7 channel with advanced functionalities for the key parts of its operations – from ingest through playout and multiplatform distribution to archiving. Built on the Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM) platform, News Suite manages and tracks content and metadata throughout the lifecycle of an asset. Operating from a modern new facility, the TV channel represents a media expansion for the owners of the popular Mathrubhumi newspaper, which is widely circulated in Kerala, a state located in the southwestern corner of India on the Malabar coast. System Integrator RGB assisted Dalet with the workflow specifications and deployment of the system.



“Mathrubhumi wanted a state-of-the-art newsroom and broadcast system that also was cost-effective and flexible. Dalet News Suite perfectly fulfills those goals,” says Johann Zemmour, director of sales, Dalet EMEA/APAC. “In addition to the fully integrated news, video production and broadcast tools, the Dalet MAM layer adds significant value with its centralized content catalogue and workflow engine, which automates many redundant tasks and background processes. This brings real efficiency. We are also very pleased that in addition to our global support resources, we can provide local support from our Dalet office in Film City, Noida.”



Dalet News Suite covers all the tasks performed in an advanced newsroom such as ingest, logging, assignments, rundown management and editorial creation. On their desktops, journalists use Dalet tools to read wires, write scripts, make quick-cut video edits, and create storyboards and packages. When craft editing is required, the Dalet Xtend module allows for direct importing between the Dalet browser and Apple Final Cut Pro bins to produce a smooth production chain that preserves the metadata between systems. Dalet’s open, IT-based architecture made it possible to integrate easily with Mathrubhumi’s preferred traffic, NLE and graphics system, as well as its storage, servers and archive choices. The Dalet MAM works across all these systems to provide a fully unified system rather than independent islands of production.



The transition for the channel’s journalists, from newsroom systems they knew to Dalet, was quite easy as the Dalet workflow specialists made the newsroom component look and feel like systems the journalists from Kerala are familiar with, such as ENPS and iNews, and there are many more features and functions. For instance, with Dalet it is possible to preview and edit video directly from the rundown, which is a big advantage in a fast-paced newsroom.



Dalet controls 10 ingest ports and eight playout ports with A/B roll PCR playout on the Omneon Spectrum server and is also integrated with Omneon MediaGrid storage that houses high-resolution assets and NetApp storage that houses proxy resolutions. In addition to the integration with Final Cut Pro, other system integrations include the Gen21 traffic system, Vizrt graphics and Pebble Beach MCR automation. Dalet will also provide an interface with a hierarchical storage management system to complete the end-to-end system. Content in the archive can be searched by anyone in the newsroom and the integration with Front Porch Diva supports full or partial retrieval from the archive. The Dalet integrations with different systems provide Mathrubhumi with a seamless workflow.



About Mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi is a 24-hour Malayalam television news channel based in Kerala, India. It is owned by the Mathrubhumi Group, which also has interests in newspapers, magazines, book publishing companies, a video production house that produces series and films, and radio stations.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports, and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., and Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, and the Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, and Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



See Dalet at NAB 2013 — Booth SL4524: www.dalet.com/nab2013.



