RTW Welcomes Arjen Hofland as International Sales Manager

Hofland Will Utilize His Pro Audio Experience to Further Expand the Worldwide Distribution of RTW Devices

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 1 APRIL, 2013 ─ RTW (NAB Booth C1844),a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arjen Hofland as the company’s new International Sales Manager. Based at RTW’s headquarters in Cologne, Germany, Hofland will oversee all of RTW’s international sales in different regions around the world.

In its more than 45-year history, RTW has consistently experienced increasing global customer demand, especially as more countries adopt loudness regulations. In his new role, Hofland will work to further this success in markets beyond Germany and the surrounding European countries, working with current customers in South America, Canada, Australia, the Asia-Pacific regions and parts of Europe. He will also endeavour to introduce new distributors and dealers to the benefits of the RTW product line.

With his 25 years of experience in the pro audio and video industry, Hofland brings to RTW a thorough knowledge of, and familiarity with, the pro audio and broadcast industries. He has spent time at several top-tier audio and video companies in and around Europe as a manager and in other sales and technical support positions.

“With Arjen joining the RTW team, we are gaining an expert with a deep understanding of the current needs of the pro audio community, whether in the broadcast, post-production or other markets around the world,” says Mahmoud Chatah, RTW director of marketing and sales. “RTW’s current goal is to strengthen the RTW brand internationally, and we are confident that he will lend the support necessary to the RTW sales team to do this.”

For his part, Hofland is excited about coming aboard at RTW. “I am honored to join RTW, a company with such an excellent reputation and commitment to bringing its customers innovative solutions that are reliable, technologically advanced and set standards in the pro audio market,” he says. “I look forward to working with such a talented, knowledgeable group of people, as we all strive toward the common goal of maintaining and further strengthening the popularity of RTW products around the world.”

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.