Markertek Expands Its Fiber Optic Facility

SAUGERTIES, NY - March 27, 2013 - Markertek, a global supplier of specialized products and solutions for broadcasting, pro-audio and pro-AV, today announced its expanded in-house fiber optic production facility to better serve its worldwide customer base. Markertek will be showcasing its fiber optic solutions April 8 – 11th at NAB 2013 booth # C5443 in Las Vegas. There will also be a live fiber optic cleaning demo in the booth.

Markertek’s new fiber optic lab manufactures the most specialized collection of highend fiber solutions & custom fiber services for Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV. Our in-house shop is fully Lemo trained and ready to build your Hybrid SMPTE 311M compliant camera cables, SMPTE hybrid breakouts, 2 to12 channel tactical fiber snakes as well as custom length ST, SC, LC and MPO cables for studio, outside broadcast or fixed installation.

We also perform full diagnostic and repair services, regardless of manufacturer, with the broadcast industry’s fastest turnaround times. Add in our vast selection of fiber optic rack solutions, adapters, connectors, receivers, transmitters, reels, test gear and cleaners, and it’s no wonder why the industry has made Markertek the #1 Go-to Source for everything fiber.

Markertek VP of Engineering Chris Fisher stated, “It is our goal to be the #1 supplier of custom fiber optic solutions to the broadcasting industry. I believe this newly expanded in-house facility gives Markertek the technical edge to meet and exceed SMPTE 304M/311M standards for custom assemblies.”

To receive a free copy of the Markertek Fiber Edition Catalog visit www.markertek.com, email sales@markertek.com or call 800-522-2025. Customers can also contact their existing Markertek sales contacts for a quick quote or further details.

About Markertek

Markertek is a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry with over 60,000 unique solutions at reasonable prices - supported with dependable advice from actual pro-audio and broadcast video professionals. The Markertek catalog has achieved cult-like status among digital media professionals as the ultimate design tool for creating the electronic infrastructure required to produce the majority of primetime television shows, feature films, commercials and chart-topping music hits, as well as all other areas in the audio and video industry.

Markertek is the #1 “Go-To” source in the industry for everything fiber optic including SMPTE Hybrid camera cables, 2-12 channel tactical fiber snakes, fiber rack mount solutions, fiber reels, fiber consumables and specialized tooling.



Visit www.markertek.com for more information.