Bexel to Demonstrates Live Broadcast Solutions at NAB

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider

of broadcast services and solutions, will power the live stage at the Vitec village, where presentations will take place hourly. The custom-designed control room duplicates a fully functioning broadcast system used in real-time environments. It will highlight Bexel’s unique approach to integrated solutions utilizing an array of equipment, including multiple Vitec brands.



The company offers systems and expertise for a wide range of televised needs, as well as fiber, wireless and audio equipment and infrastructure services. Bexel will also showcase a number of systems and solutions for applications ranging from small to large scale operations.



“We create expertly designed, customized solutions for every client with an unsurpassed understanding of the demands broadcasters face,” says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. “In each case, Bexel provides the best equipment and supports it with top-tier engineers to make absolutely certain that events – from the newsroom to live sporting events and popular televised specials – run according to plan. At NAB, we’ll be demonstrating systems and solutions that showcase our capabilities to solve any broadcast need, and to back them with unparalleled technical talent.”

The cornerstone of the system at the booth will be Bexel’s Water Flypack from the company’s Element Flypack line of integrated solutions. This multi-camera HD production system can be used for various televised or streamed events. At NAB, the Water Flypack will include a Leitch router, Evertz terminal equipment, Sony monitors and a DiGiCo audio console. Sony HDC-2500 cameras and Camera Corps Q-Balls will be the primary capture source.

Bexel’s latest slate of high-profile events in support of major broadcasters includes on-site

production, fiber infrastructure and engineering support for this year’s Super Bowl week from Jackson Square to the Superdome, the Golden Globes, and the presidential inauguration as well as Sunday Night Baseball, Monday Night Football, NCAA basketball, NASCAR and the X Games, among others.

Bexel is organized into three specialized divisions to optimize their services and

solutions. Bexel Engineered Systems & Solutions (ESS) offers unique end-to-end solutions, including systems integration, fiber and infrastructure support. Bexel Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS) is a leading dealer in professional audio, video and fiber equipment sales, including Bexel’s pre-eminent

used equipment sales. Bexel Rental Services & Solutions (RSS) provides a comprehensive resource for the latest broadcast equipment and technical services.

#



