THE SWITCH AND HTN COMMUNICATIONS, LLC JOIN FORCES

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- March 25, 2013 -- The Switch announced today that it has completed a transaction in which The Switch has acquired substantially all of the assets and operations of HTN Communications, LLC (HTN). With the merger of the two companies' operations, The Switch and its HTN Sports Group division will be a leader in providing sports television distribution services, and also be strategically positioned with the unique competence to satisfy local, national and global customer demands for the highest-quality distribution services spanning all market segments.

Founded in 1956, HTN (formerly Hughes Television Network), is the longest-tenured provider of sports television and radio distribution services in North America, providing HD transmission access from every MLB, NBA and NHL sports venue in the United States as well as numerous entertainment events, concerts and news media outlets. Joseph Cohen, chairman of the board and CEO of HTN, will continue in his capacity as president of The Switch's new subsidiary, The Switch HTN Sports Group and HTN's management team will remain intact. Mr. Cohen is one of the most well-known figures in the sports programming and live distribution service industry.

The Switch is an industry pioneer in customer-controlled, uncompressed HD distribution services for domestic and international television networks, common carriers, local broadcast stations, and producers and distributors of sports, entertainment, news, financial, and public service television programming.

In 2012, The Switch completed phase two of its network expansion, adding six additional U.S. cities for a total of 33 locations. The Switch plans to expand to 50 key media markets across the United States and internationally. The deal will consolidate HTN's network diversity of more than 70 sports venues with The Switch's uncompressed HD network, local fiber circuits, and switching services, providing the highest level of quality in television programming distribution.

"HTN has achieved a tradition of excellence in packaging sports television and radio services for more than 57 years," said Scott Beers, president and CEO of BEI. "We view this transaction as both a strategic partnership and a natural progression for The Switch, as we continue to expand into the North American and international sports market."

"This transaction was the next logical step for HTN," said Mr. Cohen. "It creates substantial value for the broadcast industry -- merging HTN's expertise, customer service, and customer operating support with The Switch's state-of-the-art fiber network, advanced facilities, and national sales and marketing expertise. We are confident that working together will provide unmatched service to the industry."

"We have been huge fans of Joe Cohen and HTN over the last 22 years," said Beers. "We are privileged to be leveraging the existing strengths of both companies to provide our combined customers with network synergy while offering additional services at the highest quality and reliability in the industry."

About The Switch

Beers Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) is owner and operator of The Switch, the leading customer controlled fiber distribution service provider in North America. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services across The United States, The United Kingdom, and Canada. The Switch was awarded the 2012 Broadcast Engineering's Excellence Award for Network Automation. The Switch was created in 1991 to provide cost-effective, customer controlled television signal routing services to the broadcast industry. Our customers include domestic and international television networks, common carriers, local broadcast stations, and producers and distributors of sports, entertainment, news, financial and public service television programming. The Switch has been embraced by the marketplace since its inception and has grown to its current market leadership position.

About HTN

HTN Communications, LLC is the longest tenured provider of sports television and radio distribution services in North America. Originally established in 1956, today HTN provides HD distribution services access from every MLB, NBA and NHL sports venue in the United States. In addition, HTN provides service to numerous entertainment events, concerts and news media outlets.

