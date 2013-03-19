Primestream Revamps Its Xchange Platform and Introduces the Industry's First Offline Media Asset Management Solution for iOS

Xchange for iPad V1.0 Allows Broadcasters to Continue Logging and Creating Annotations Even While Disconnected From Their Production Environments

MIAMI -- March 19, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today released FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) Suite v2.0, the latest version of its companion application that gives broadcasters instant access to content on their FORK Production(TM) Servers from any HTML5 supported Web browser or Apple(R) iPad(R) device. And, in a first for the industry, Primestream has announced Xchange for iPad(R) v1.0, a professional native iOS application that allows producers and editors to browse, edit metadata, and create annotations on content while disconnected from their production environments. When connectivity is restored, modifications are synchronized directly to the original assets in the production environment. With a highly scalable back end, CDN-Ready platform, and API-based open architecture, Xchange is positioned to handle the most dynamic and complex workflows in the industry.

"More than a year ago, Primestream was the first to give customers an online portal into their production environment, which has since been proven at leading networks, making it the most mature product of its kind," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Now we're doing it again with our FORK Xchange for iPad application, because in today's fast-paced, mobile world, broadcasters need to be able to work on their content within their own production workflows anywhere, anytime, whether they're connected to their network or not."

Primestream's Xchange solution has proven itself by delivering over 15,000 hours amounting to more than 75,000 assets for industry leading media groups. Xchange offers broadcast, government, entertainment, and corporate markets complete control and unmatched portability over production workflows -- whether creating news packages, logging reality TV footage, editing, or sending video for review and approval. Xchange seamlessly integrates with FORK's MAM environment allowing producers and editors to work collaboratively both inside the production facility or while on the road.

Xchange users benefit with:

-Transferring content between facilities

-Easy accessibility to content anywhere

-Centralized media produced in multiple locations

-Editing metadata and creating markers and subclips

-Controlling workflows such as approvals, archiving, and distribution

-Playback of media containing multitrack audio and multiple frame rates

Xchange administrators benefit with:

-Secure and efficient deployments

-Highly scalable back end

-API for third-party integration

-Group permissions for content and functionality

-Powerful troubleshooting tools

Primestream will demonstrate Xchange Suite v2.0 and Xchange for iPad v1.0 at the 2013 NAB Show in booth SL6824. Xchange Suite v2.0 is now available, while Xchange for iPad v1.0 will be available in the third quarter. Attendees to the 2013 NAB Show can request a demo at http://www.primestream.com/nab.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

