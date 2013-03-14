Calrec at the 2013 NAB Show:

Hydra2 -- Audio Routing System Integrated With Third-Party Demos

At NAB 2013, Calrec will showcase Hydra2's ability to interact with third-party control and production automation equipment. To give broadcasters a sense of Hydra2's potential as a networking solution, Calrec will exhibit its equipment in a scenario akin to how it would be used in an actual production environment.

Demonstrating the Calrec Serial Protocol will be a Ross switcher emulator in conjunction with Ross Overdrive technology, which will allow for visibility into and third-party control over a number of Calrec audio console settings such as fader position, PFL and cut control for paths on faders, routing to auxes from faders, output level control for auxes, routing to mains from faders, main output level/fader control, and LB/RB input switching for paths on faders.

The SW-P-08 protocol will incorporate a third-party router panel from LSB's Virtual Studio Manager (VSM) to demonstrate remote control over input-to-output crosspoint patching. In addition to direct routing of physical inputs to outputs, it can also route to and from a console DSP via Calrec's Hydra Patchbays.

Artemis Light Audio Console

Calrec will demonstrate Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles. New for NAB 2013, the Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Artemis Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.

Apollo Audio Console

Calrec's Apollo audio console is also being showcased at the 2013 NAB show. Apollo provides unsurpassed processing power and a control surface with displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. Calrec understands that in the fast-paced environment of live broadcast television, users need to have more control at their fingertips. Apollo's ergonomic design makes two layers of channels available simultaneously, a feature unmatched by competing platforms.

The Calrec Apollo console relies on Bluefin2, the next generation of Calrec's trademark Bluefin(TM) high-density signal processing system, to provide unrivalled resources. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxes.

Speaking Event:

Calrec is a member of the AVnu Alliance, an industry consortium dedicated to the development and promotion of a professional-quality streaming standard for networked audio and video content based on the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards. At the 2013 NAB Show, AVnu Alliance member Henning Kaltheuner of Riedel Communications is presenting a session.

When: April 11, 12-12:30 p.m.

Where: LVCC Room S227

What: "IEEE Ethernet AVB Standards and Their Applicability for Signal Transport in Broadcast Environments"

Who: Relevant to broadcasters using or considering the use of Ethernet network infrastructures, and the potential of using Ethernet for signal transport in broadcast infrastructures.

"Audio systems must meet international broadcasters' increasing demands for more versatility and integration. They must therefore give greater consideration to their networks as a whole. Our Hydra2 demo at NAB will showcase this and illustrate how efficiently those networks can be controlled." -- Henry Goodman, Head of Sales and Marketing of Calrec

