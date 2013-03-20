NVerzion Simplifies the Creation of Electronic Programming Guide Information With New NGuide

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 20, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today introduced NGuide, a new tool designed to guarantee the integrity of electronic programming guide (EPG) information. Utilizing NGuide, broadcasters can efficiently and cost-effectively ensure accurate timing and advance scheduling of programming, enabling them to provide a higher quality of experience for viewers.

"NGuide is an extremely convenient and cost-effective tool for any broadcaster that wants to ensure the accuracy of their electronic programming guide information, but does not want to invest in a traffic system," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "The NGuide platform perfectly complements our NControl scheduling software by providing an unmatched level of reliability, flexibility, and ease of use at a cost that is affordable for stations of any size."

Leveraging prebuilt schedules, NGuide allows broadcasters to select multiple daily schedules to create a compatible text-formatted list that can then be published to an EPG Web server, optimizing the accuracy of EPG information. Through a user-friendly interface, the final text file includes a variety of critical information, such as a programming description as well as the date and time of day the programming is scheduled to play. Ideal for local broadcasters, community colleges, and government-run stations without a traffic system, NGuide significantly increases workflow efficiencies, reducing capital and operational expenses.

NGuide is also compatible with a wide range of scheduling systems, including NVerzion NControl, for increased flexibility. NVerzion will showcase NGuide at the 2013 NAB Show, booth N4325, held April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamlines an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

